The Brothers Comatose Premiere New Single 'Too Many Places'

Whether traveling to gigs on horseback or by tour bus, Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock 'n' roll music. The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.

The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), Scott Padden (bass, vocals), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin). When they're not headlining The Fillmore for a sold-out show or appearing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the band is out on the road performing across America, Canada, Australia, and hosting their very own music festival, Comatopia, in the Sierra foothills.

The Brothers Comatose just premiered their new single "Too Many Places" via The Bluegrass Situation. This marks the second single (following "Soft & Blue") from their forthcoming studio album due in early 2022.

These new singles will be featured as part of the Brothers Comatose's new weekly video series "Ear Snacks." Each week the band will release a new live video of a cover song that has inspired them, a reimagined version of an older tune, or a new track off their upcoming album."

Photo Credit: Giant Eye