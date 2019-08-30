The Bros. Landreth Share New Single Off Sophomore Album

The Bros. Landreth, aka Joey & Dave Landreth, have premiered a new single, "Good Love", today via Billboard prior to its release this Friday. The Winnipeg duo will release their sophomore album '87 on September 27 via Birthday Cake/The Orchard, previewing material at this year's Americana Music Festival in Nashville, September 14, before embarking on tours of North America in October, the UK & Europe in November (all dates below).



Discussing "Good Love" the Brothers stated, When we wrote this song we were doing our best to channel a John Hiatt vibe. We started from there and a story began to unfold. Initially it was written as a fairly classic love-gone-wrong... two people coming to the realization that they both want the same thing, but that they won't find it together. It's bitter-sweet, just the resignation that they did their best and now it's time to chase some good love with someone else. However, once it was done and we had a bit of a distance from it, we started to hear it as a hopeful song instead. Rather than two people turning away from each other it started to sound like maybe it's a call to arms within a relationship... 'Hey, let's put our heads together and work this thing out. Don't you think it's worth it? Don't you want some good love?'.



The Bros. Landreth released their debut album, Let It Lie, via the Nashville-based Slate Creek Records in 2015. The album received widespread acclaim, won multiple awards including a JUNO, propelling the band to play over 400 tour dates around the world. A Rolling Stone review praised the band's, "quiet storm of slide guitar solos, blue notes, three part harmonies," while musical hero, Bonnie Raitt, was equally impressed after catching the band's set, saying, "I haven't liked a band as much as The Bros. Landreth in a long time. To hear this kind of funky, southern style rock played with such originality and soul will knock you out."



Then, the band went on a hiatus. The break afforded Joey the opportunity to release his debut solo album, Whiskey, in 2017, touring extensively and furthering his reputation for being a first-rate guitar slinger, songwriter, and performer in his own right. Joey's booming solo career might have delayed the timeline for the brothers, yet they never stopped writing songs that would eventually be recorded for their long awaited, follow-up release.



Teaming up in the studio with drummer Ryan Voth, guitarist Ariel Posen, and longtime producer Murray Pulver, the soon to be released album, '87, is an exciting evolution of the band's sound, honed by thousands of hours on stage and filtered through the lens of the last many years on the road. The Bros. Landreth's journey took some unexpected turns, but ultimately reaffirmed two brother's earnest desire to make honest music together. '87 is a nod to the real beginning of the band; the year they became brothers.





Tour Dates:

09/14 - Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival

10/10 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/11 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ CSPS Hall

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Fitzgerald's

10/13 - Goshen, IN @ Ignition Garage

10/15 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

10/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/18 - Hamilton, ON @ The Studio

10/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

10/21 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/22 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head

10/23 - Washington DC @ The Hamilton

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery/The Loft

11/12 - Ashington, UK @ Whitehouse Social Club

11/13 - Derby, UK @ The Flowerpot

11/14 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Rooms

11/15 - St. David's, UK @ St. David's City Hall

11/16 - Sheffield, UK @ Hallam University

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

11/19 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/22 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

11/23 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

11/24 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

11/26 - Odense, DK @ Dexter

11/27 - Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

11/28 - Köln, DE @ Luxor

02/07 - St. Albert, AB @ Arden Theatre

02/08 - Turner Valley, AB @ Flare & Derrick

Photo Credit: Josh Dookhie





