The British Music Embassy Shares Highlights From SXSW Online 2021

Things were different for SXSW this year but the dominance of the British Music Embassy was a singular constant, capping its 13th year at the festival with one of the strongest showcases yet. Austin Chronicle said, "The showcase scratched an itch for cutting edge UK heaviness, but proved too effective because it rubbed the wound of us not being able to feel it in person."

Now, those who couldn't attend can enjoy highlights of the performances that took place over nine showcases, care of the SXSW YouTube page . This is only the first batch, with more added in weeks to come.

Jon Pareles of The New York Times said, "Squid's performance was an inventory of cantankerousness" and lauded, "Anna B Savage dealt in ruthless, self-lacerating confessionals, delivered in a tremulous, vehement contralto that brought drama to each phrase. Revealing her pain, she exorcised it."

Andrea Domanick of KCRW agreed, "To finally watch [Black Country, New Road] conjure their sound live for SXSW was nothing short of a thrill."

SXSW Online 2021 was the first-ever fully digital edition of the annual music, film, and technology conference and festival. More than 30,000 registrants from around the world experienced five days and nights of sessions, film festival premieres, and music showcases, which featured more than 200 international artists, including 70 of the United Kingdom's best new emerging talents.

The British Music Embassy is brought to you by AIM, BBC, BPI, the Department for International Trade, PPL, PRS for Music, and PRS Foundation, with further support from ATC, media partner DIY Magazine and Belfast City Council. For more details visit thebritishmusicembassy.com.

Photo Credit: Thomas Jackson