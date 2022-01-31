The British Music Embassy Reveals SXSW 2022 Lineup

The British Music Embassy, SXSW's venue for break-out UK music stars, today announces its line-up of the best new British music. BBC and DIY tipped artists Priya Ragu, Wet Leg and Yard Act feature, as well as BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2021 Self Esteem and YouTube star Strawberry Guy.

Celebrated jazz collective Steam Down, grunge-pop singer-songwriter Baby Queen and genre-bending duo Nova Twins join them on a bill that runs across 12 showcases and will be a triumphant in-person return for one of SXSW's most renowned destinations.

SXSW Lineup

Anna B Savage, Baba Ali, Baby Queen, Beauty Sleep, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, CHERYM, CMAT, Dani Larkin, Eliza Shaddad, Ferris & Sylvester, Fur, Gallus, George Riley, Grace Cummings, Hamish Hawk, Hamzaa, Jamie Webster, Jelani Blackman, Jockstrap, Joesef, Katy J Pearson, The Lathums, Liz Lawrence, Los Bitchos, Low Girl, Low Hummer, Mace The Great, Max Pope, MEMES, ME REX, Moonchild Sanelly, Nova Twins, Penelope Isles, Poppy Ajudha, Priya Ragu, Red Rum Club, Roe, Ruth Lyon, Self Esteem, Sinead O'Brien, Steam Down, Strawberry Guy, Talk Show, Walt Disco, Wargasm, We Were Promised Jetpacks, W.H. Lung, The Wood Burning Savages, Working Men's Club, Yard Act

The British Music Embassy's 12 showcases run from Saturday 12 March to Saturday 19 March, split between four day-time and eight night-time shows. It is also the British Music Embassy's biggest ever presence at SXSW. In 2022 the Embassy has moved from a 250-person venue to the 700 capacity Cedar Street Courtyard, delivering a bigger-than-ever platform for the outstanding and diverse artistic talent UK music is known for.

The British Music Embassy also offers networking opportunities for those looking to build business connections around the world, with a week-long program of panels and roundtables featuring top UK executives and industry experts.

The British Music Embassy is brought to you by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Music, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for International Trade, the MMF Accelerator program, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, in association with ATC, Marshall, Production Park, Belfast City Council and media partners DIY Magazine and LICKS Magazine.