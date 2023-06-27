The Breeders Announce 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition of 'Last Splash' & Share Unreleased Track

Today, the Breeders share one of those songs, ‘Go Man Go’, together with a brand-new video, directed by Brandon Weaver of Ironwing Studios. 

Jun. 27, 2023

A defining album of the 90s, Last Splash by The Breeders turns 30 this year. Recorded by the ‘classic’ Breeders line-up of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, and featuring the infectiously appealing ‘Cannonball’, Last Splash immediately became an alt-rock classic, achieving platinum status in the UK and US, and is ranked in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Records of the 1990s. 

To celebrate this anniversary, the album has been remastered from the original analog tapes – previously thought to be lost – a process which also brought to light two unreleased tracks, a discovery that will delight fans. 

In honor of the album’s 30 years, the band will be hitting the road in September for a special run of shows performing Last Splash in its entirety. They will be supported by Belly (formed by original Breeder Tanya Donelly), Screaming Females and Horsegirl in select markets.

Entitled Last Splash (the 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition), this special edition will span two 12” 45rpm vinyl discs, plus an exclusive, one-sided etched 12” disc containing two forgotten tracks from the original Last Splash sessions: ‘Go Man Go’, a track that Kim co-wrote with Black Francis, and ‘Divine Mascis’, a version of ‘Divine Hammer’ with lead vocals provided courtesy of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis. 

For this special edition, the original, iconic sleeve art by the late visionary designer Vaughan Oliver has been gloriously reimagined by his long-time design partner Chris Bigg.

THE BREEDERS TOUR DATES:

3 August – BOISE, ID, USA, Knitting Factory

4 August – SPOKANE, WA, USA, Spokane Arena *

6 August – BIG SKY, MT, USA, Wildlands Festival

8 August – WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, USA, USANA Amphitheatre *

10 August – STATELINE, NV, USA, Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

25-26 August – ABIQUIU, NM, USA, Ghost Ranch Music Festival

7 September – CLEVELAND, OH, USA, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^

8 September – COLUMBUS, OH, USA, KEMBA Live! ^

15 September – CHICAGO, IL, USA, Riot Fest

17 September – ASBURY PARK, NJ, USA, Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

19 September – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

20 September – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Fillmore %

21 September – SILVER SPRINGS, MD, USA, Fillmore %

23 September – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Kings Theater %

24 September – BOSTON, MA, USA, House of Blues %

3 October – PHOENIX, AZ, USA, Talking Stick Resort *

5 October – EL PASO, TX, USA, Don Haskins Center *

6-8 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival

13-15 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival

19 October – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Wiltern #

20 October – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, Observatory #

22 October – BIG SUR, CA, USA, Henry Miller Library #

23 October – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, The Warfield #

25 October – SEATTLE, WA, USA, Paramount #

* with Foo Fighters

^ with Horsegirl

% with Screaming Females

# with Belly

THE BREEDERS:

Kim Deal – Vocals, Guitar

Kelley Deal – Guitar, Vocals

Josephine Wiggs – Bass, Vocals

Jim Macpherson – Drums, Vocals

Photo by Kevin Westenberg



