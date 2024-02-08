The Body & Dis Fig Share Smoldering New Single 'To Walk A Higher Path'

Their debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven is out February 23.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

With the release of The Body & Dis Fig's debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven just on the horizon, incoming February 23rd, the group share smoldering new single "To Walk A Higher Path."

Heavy without conforming to any of the usual tropes of metal or electronic music, the trio here carve out their own distinctive soundworld, neon-lit scenes slowly unfurling amidst light and shadow. Rippling synthesizers beam out like searchlights scanning the horizon, slowly coalescing into strafing melody and staggered rhythms, with Dis Fig's vocal vapor trails floating weightless above The Body's obliterated howls and blasted electronics. 

Orchards of a Futile Heaven's walls of sputtering texture and tectonic booms are soaked in the reverence and melancholy of sacred spaces brought to life by palpable intensity by Chen's voice. Crafted during a time of personal fragility, the album's devastating force lies beyond any of the expected noise and abrasive textures typically associated with both The Body & Dis Fig. Suffused with a raw vulnerability and a longing for catharsis, Chen's voice searches for escape in the midst of oppressive atmospheres as if determined to find relief from guilt.

Pre-order Orchards of a Futile Heaven here.

The Body & Dis Fig plan to tour throughout the US, UK, and Europe in 2024- dates coming soon.






