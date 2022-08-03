Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Bobby Lees Set Release For 'Bellevue' Album

The new album will be released on October 7.

Aug. 3, 2022  

The Bobby Lees, fresh off of an extensive European tour that included the Woodstock, N.Y-based band's first stint in the UK, wowing audiences and critics alike ("screaming feedback, howling vocals, and a thumping beat suggest that rock'n'roll is still very much alive" - The Arts Desk), the Sam Quartin-led quartet announce the Oct. 7 release of their Ipecac Recordings' debut album, Bellevue.

"I named the album Bellevue because when I listen back, I hear someone going through that stuff, who is now able to laugh about it and have fun re-telling the stories," Sam explains. "It's a reminder for me that the most painful and intense things I go through end up being the most rewarding creatively." The 13-song album, which was recorded live in-studio, was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs).

A new single has been released as well, with the track "Monkey Mind" available now. Drummer Macky Bowman says of the song: "'Monkey Mind' is my favorite song we've ever put out, and what's more it's coming out on the National Holiday of Monkey Wednesday! How exciting!"

Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins...these are just a few of the punk icons who have shown support for Woodstock, NY based band The Bobby Lees. Sam Quartin [vocals, guitar], Macky Bowman [drums], Nick Casa [guitar], and Kendall Wind [bass] - make music that is punk in spirit and soul; unfettered and resolutely honest.

To say their sound is wild and untethered is an understatement. It's the kind of aural exorcism any listener can tap into, something that struck a chord with Henry Rollins who brought them to Ipecac Recordings where Mike Patton and Greg Werckman signed them.



