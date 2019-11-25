The Blast Off! Tour Announces Special Guest Eve

"KISSTORY Presents The Blast Off! Tour" have revealed the Grammy Award winning US star EVE will join the all-star line up of the inaugural 2020 arena tour as a very special guest.



The rapper and Hollywood actress comes armed with hits including 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind', 'Who's That Girl?', 'Tambourine' and more many more. EVE has enjoyed a whirlwind career of success which has led to multiple awards and also featuring as VH1's '50 Greatest Hip Hop Artists'.



EVE joins the huge line which includes live performances from top US artists Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Mya and Blu Cantrell as well as appearances from UK garage stars So Solid members Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, scene pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude. They're all hosted by the American hype man and hip-hop personality Fatman Scoop.



This is the first time a tour of this format has been done in the UK and will be coming to Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Birmingham throughout March, while kicking off in Dublin on February 28th. Tickets are on-sale now here.

#BLASTOFF! 2020 TOUR DATES



FEBRUARY

28th - Dublin 3 Arena



MARCH

2nd - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena,

3rd - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

5th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

6th - Manchester Arena

7th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

8th - Glasgow, Hydro Arena

10th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

11th - London, O2 Arena

12th - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena





