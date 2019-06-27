The Bergamot Release New Single and Official Video, L.A

The Bergamot have released their newest single "L.A.", off their forthcoming Matt Wiggins (Adele, Florence + The Machine, Glass Animals) produced record Mayflies, out everywhere on Sept 19.

"So many great songs have been written about heading out West, not so many about leaving. Somewhere between the lavish lives of the successful tycoon and the struggling artist, is the everyday story of someone packing up. Quietly moving on to the next phase of life." The Bergamot told Parade Magazine of their inspiration for the track. "Getting away from the lure of dreams and distant hopes, and into the harsh reality: what comes after the dreams silently slip away? "L.A." attempts to take a look at moving on with a dimly veiled eye of reality-with an ever persisting hope "I WANT to believe in you" but alas here we are."

Watch the video here:

The band was recently featured in Rock Band: Rivals being named one of the "Hottest Emerging Music Talents" by People Magazine launching them into the international spotlight. The duo successfully raised over $31,500 on Kickstarter to support the creation of their upcoming album. Other recent features include The Daily Mirror (UK) & The Daily Record (UK).

On January 2nd, 2016 The Bergamot packed up their belongings in Brooklyn, NY and headed out on the open road to find themselves. 50,000 miles across 50 states as one of the most vicious elections was setting in on an unexpecting nation. What the band experienced and found along the way changed their lives forever. "Ceasefire" was written along this epic journey reflecting the lessons learned along the way.

The Band is currently co-producing a full-length documentary called "State of the Unity" filmed over the entire journey in 2016 set to be released later this year. Over the last year The Bergamot has opened for the X Ambassadors, BANNERS, and Bea Miller.

For more visit TheBergamot.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You