The Band Camino Announces Second Leg of North American Headline Tour

Due to popular demand, Nashville-based pop/rock trio The Band CAMINO today announced the second leg of THE TOUR CAMINO, which kicks off in Tulsa, OK on Thursday, June 2 and wraps in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, June 24. The 17-date trek also hits major cities across North America including Detroit, MI, Toronto, ON, and Kansas City, MO, with renforshort and Games We Play providing support for all shows.

The Band CAMINO fan pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00am local venue time, with a subsequent Spotify pre-sale starting on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:00am local venue time. The general ticket on-sale also launches on Friday, March 4 at 10:00am local venue time; all tickets are available on The Band CAMINO's official website.

The first leg of THE TOUR CAMINO commences on Wednesday March 23 in Louisville, KY. Nearly every date of the tour is already entirely sold out, including The Novo in Los Angeles, Terminal 5 in New York City, and the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. The group is touring in support of their celebrated self-titled debut album via dblblk/Elektra Records, which showcased their electrifying, guitar-driven energy and multifaceted soundscape that has garnered a diehard fanbase and cemented their status as one of the most exciting emerging acts in music.

﻿In 2021, the three-piece also made their late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - delivering a stellar performance of standout track "1 Last Cigarette" - and provided direct support for Grammy Award® winning country duo Dan + Shay, who handpicked them to open on their U.S arena tour.

Tour Dates

March 23 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown LOW TICKET WARNING

March 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room SOLD OUT

March 25 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater SOLD OUT

March 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

March 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex SOLD OUT

March 31 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre SOLD OUT

April 1 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo LOW TICKET WARNING

April 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

April 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT

April 6 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst LOW TICKET WARNING

April 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo SOLD OUT

April 9 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory SOLD OUT

April 10 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre LOW TICKET WARNING

April 12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live LOW TICKET WARNING

April 14 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum LOW TICKET WARNING

April 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre SOLD OUT

April 17 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co SOLD OUT

April 19 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live SOLD OUT

April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

April 22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz SOLD OUT

April 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

April 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern LOW TICKET WARNING

April 26 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

April 27 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

April 29 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

April 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall SOLD OUT

*with flor & Hastings

May 21 - Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

THE TOUR CAMINO LEG 2

June 2 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

June 3 - Fayetteville, AL @ JJ's Live

June 4 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

June 5 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

June 7 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

June 8 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

June 10 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

June 14 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 16 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

June 17 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

June 18 - Richmond , VA @ The National

June 19 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater

June 21 - Cleveland , OH @ Agora Ballroom

June 23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live - Indoor Music Hall

June 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

*with renforshort & Games We Play