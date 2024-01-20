The Bacon Brothers Share New Single 'Put Your Hand Up'

The Bacon Brothers, featuring Michael and Kevin Bacon, are thrilled to announce the release of their new single, "Put Your Hand Up", from their forthcoming album, Ballad Of The Brothers, The album will be released on April 19th via Forosoco Music / 40 Below Records and is available for pre-order here on CD, Vinyl L.P. and digital download. Pre-save "Put Your Hand Up" here.



In discussing "Put Your Hand Up" Kevin stated, "I was listening to a lot of Memphis and Motown soul. The energy. The upbeat nature of many of the songs. And the horns! I love horns but my wife REALLY loves horns. The song just popped out and speaks to the fact that we all share life struggles."



The siblings have spent the best of three decades creating their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound "forosoco," it's taken them worldwide, from headlining gigs in Japan and Europe to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and Gruene Hall.



Their musical exploration continues with the band's twelfth release, Ballad Of The Brothers. It's a record that highlights the similarities between Kevin Bacon (known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor) and Michael Bacon (celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer) and the differences, too.



For Michael and Kevin Bacon, their album, Ballad Of The Brothers marks the continuation of a musical partnership that began long ago in Philadelphia, where the two siblings were raised on a soundtrack of 1970s singer/songwriters, Philly soul bands, and classic rock acts. They're creating their own soundtrack now, and like many artistic endeavors, the work is never truly done.



Q Magazine recently premiered the video for "Ballad of the Brothers (The Willie Door)", the album's title track inspired by the infamous Texas roadhouse, Gruene Hall. The historic 145-year-old dancehall is in New Braunfels, Texas, (where Willie Nelson played some of his most memorable shows), that inspired Michael Bacon to write "Ballad of the Brothers (The Willie Door)", The Bacon Brothers will return to Gruene Hall on January 19, 2024.

Watch the performance of "Ballad of the Brothers" here!