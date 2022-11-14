The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The Backseat Lovers have announced today their 2023 North American tour dates. The four-piece will return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand's Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year. Kicking off April 18th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre, the band continue to play significantly larger rooms with each new tour.

Announcing multiple nights at Portland's Roseland Ballroom, other stops include LA's Hollywood Palladium on April 26th, Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25th, and more. See all tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18th at 10AM local time. Visit here for more info.

The band is currently on a sold out Fall tour where the band has been performing the new album live, in its entirety, they will end their run with two shows in the band's hometown of Salt Lake City.Full tour dates listed below.

On October 28th, The Backseat Lovers released their new album Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records). The album made a big splash on the charts, coming in at #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #2 Heatseekers Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums. #9 Vinyl Albums, #9 Internet Albums, #18 Current Album Sales, #21 Billboard Album Sales and #24 Billboard Top Alternative Albums.

The Backseat Lovers recently made their network television debut on CBS Mornings, performing "Slowing Down,""Know your Name" and "Growing/Dying." They will make their late night TV debut on November 17th on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune in at 11:35p/10:35p CT on ABC.

Prior to the release of the full project, the band shared early singles, "Slowing Down," "Close Your Eyes" and "Growing/Dying." The album is released in digital, 180g vinyl, cassette, and CD formats. In addition to the standard black vinyl, there is a dark green vinyl edition, available only from the band's online store, and a clear vinyl version, which can be found exclusively at indie retailers. On the new record, the band explain, "Waiting to Spill has been one of the most important things we've been a part of both as people and musicians."

Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group's acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which racked up over 340 million global streams and featured the top 20 Alternative hit "Kilby Girl."

Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward & Juice Welch - who comprise The Backseat Lovers - met while in high school and finished up their first EP, Elevator Days, just before graduation.

They've since amassed over 370 million combined global streams across their songs and sold over 55,000 tickets in just over a year, graduating to larger venues with each outing. Their electrifying live shows have garnered them a significant fan base, already selling out tours across the US and performing to huge crowds at festivals such as Lollapalooza, ACL, Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, Newport Folk Festival and many more.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour

2022

11/14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

11/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern - SOLD OUT

11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

2023

01/30 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival Auckland

02/03- Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

02/04 - Bowen Hills, Australia @ Laneway Festival Brisbane

02/05 - Lilyfield, Australia @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/07 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

02/10 - Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/11 - Footscray, Australia @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/12 - Fremantle, Australia @ Laneway Festival Fremantle

02/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

02/26 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

02/28 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza Club

03/01 - Cologne, Germany @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

03/02 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

03/04 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03/06 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

03/08 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester

03/09 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

03/12 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street -

03/14 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/16 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

4/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

4/19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

4/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/26 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/30 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Mainstage

5/15 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

5/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

5/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/19 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

5/22 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

5/23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

5/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

5/26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

5/27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/1 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/3 - Toronto, ON @ History

Photo Credit: Allyson Lowry