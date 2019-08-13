The BPM Festival: Portugal 2019 Reveals Final Lineup

Kicking off in less than a month on the Algarve coast from September 12-15, 2019, The BPM Festival: Portugal has announced its final artist and showcase lineup for its third edition in Portimão, Portugal.

Adding over thirty names in house and techno to the festival's four days and nights of musical programming along Praia da Rocha, new additions include returning BPM Portugal artists Anna Tur, Carl Craig, Dyed Soundorom, Marco Faraone, Nitin, Stacey Pullen, Technasia, Victor Calderone, William Djoko and the BPM Portugal debut from Francesca Lombardo, Paul Ritch (live), Renato Ratier, plus many more. Also revealed are showcases from Carl Craig's Detroit Love bringing the sounds from techno's birthplace, Spain's Dreambeach, and Maceo Plex's ELLUM. With summer's final days in sight, the season's grand finale at The BPM Festival: Portugal will be the ultimate closing event featuring over 100 of underground dance music's finest DJs and producers taking to the golden sand beaches of Praia Da Rocha.

Completing the final names in its 2019 artist lineup, The BPM Festival: Portugal will also welcome Alan Nieves, Andrew Meller, Archie Hamilton, Caleb Calloway, David Berrie, Eli Brown, Fatima Hajji, Gonçalo, Janson, JDP, Lee Jo Life, Luke Welsh, Kyle Hall, Macca, Mason Collective, Melé, Mobb Handed, Oli Blanc, Olli Ryder, Raul Pacheco, Ray Mono, Serginho, Silvie Loto, Sinisa Tamamovic, and Tiago Fragateiro.

Featuring twenty day and nights showcases set to take place on and along Praia da Rocha, attendees can look forward to spending summer's final days dancing in the sand at showcases from some of the world's most sought-after labels and party brands such as Cuttin' Headz, Desolat, Drumcode, Kaluki, Neopop + Brunch, Paradise, and much more.

With all venues within walking distance along Avenida Tomás Cabreira, The BPM Festival: Portugal offers the perfect opportunity for house and techno aficionados to dance and discover the Algarve in the Portimão. GA and VIP passes are available in 4-day festival passes from 214 (approx. $240 USD | £198 GBP) with single day passes from 69 (approx. $77 USD | £63 GBP) available while supplies last at www.TheBPMFestival-Europe.com. Accessible via Faro Airport, festival-goers can purchase travel packages with flights and accommodations through Travel Republic.

The BPM Festival will hold its first event in Israel for The BPM Festival: Tel Aviv on September 30. Lineup + tickets: www.thebpmfestival.com Newly announced for 2020, The BPM Festival is headed to Tamarindo, Costa Rica on January 15-19, 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You