The BIG PINK Announce New Album 'The Love That's Ours'

The album will be released on September 30.

Aug. 8, 2022  

After making a rapturous comeback earlier this year with their stunning new singles "No Angels," a song that saw support from the likes of Rolling Stone (who labeled the song "shoegazy"), Steroegum, Under The Radar and more, and the more recent "Love Spins On Its Axis," The Big Pink have now announced the plans for their long-awaited third studio album The Love That's Ours, their first in a decade, alongside the vibrant new single "Rage."

Marking their first full-length release since 2012's Future This, The Big Pink are looking to make this new phase in their journey their biggest yet. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record will include a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more, all aiming to make this new release their most memorable to date.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Robbie Furze said, "Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released. Thank f**k for that! Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This record symbolises so much, it's my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important.

This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I'm incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I've ever written, they're certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all. Thank you. Rx"

Pre-order The Love That's Ours here.

Showcased by the new lead single "Rage," this new cut truly defines the feelings and emotions the band have been exploring since Future This. Channeling the raw and urgent frustrations Furze experienced these last few years, it perfectly encompasses the direction of their newest full-length, and stands as one of the hallmarks of their newest collection.

Adding about 'Rage', Furze said, "This was the first song I wrote with the incredible Ryn Weaver. I met Ryn out one night in L.A. We locked in on each other at some stupid party and I think we truly fell in love with each other. Not in a sexual way, but in a brother-sister way. We stayed up all night chatting about music and played one another our ideas. We just got each other, it was magical. Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with. She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies, they just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity. We would work long, long sessions, sometimes 12-18 hours, and she wouldn't let us stop until the track was done. 'Rage' came from one of those sessions. We spoke at length about where we were in our lives and how confusing the world was, we were both struggling in love and life at the time and we thought let's RAGE against these feelings, let's take the power back. It's really a "f you!" track. It's one of my favourites on the record."

Watch the new music video here:




