The Americans Announce 'Stand True' LP & Release Title Track

Every few years, musicians arrive on the scene with an undeniably fresh approach to a tried-and-true genre. Showcasing this with unparalleled proficiency is the acclaimed Los Angeles-based Americana band The Americans. Today, they've announced Stand True - the band's forthcoming 11-song, sophomore studio LP - will be released on Friday, May 6 via Loose Music.

Upon hearing Stand True it's evident why revered producer T Bone Burnett raved, calling them, "genius twenty-first century musicians that are reinventing American heritage music for this century. And it sounds even better this century."

Out today - the title track and album opener "Stand True" - showcases the group's riveting grip on storytelling, dynamics and melodic hooks that leave listeners cemented to their speakers. Patrick Ferris (vocals/guitar), Jake Faulkner (bassist) and Zac Sokolow (guitarist) collide to deliver a moving collection that lands somewhere between Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Following their 2017 debut album, I'll Be Yours, The Americans took a step back, regained focus, and went into the studio at Big Bad Sound in Los Angeles to carve out an album of material that "is more our own than ever before," the band confirms.

The overall touchstone of Stand True, which the band self-produced, is devotion in the face of loss. And with that, the album's sophomore single, "Born With A Broken Heart," solidifies that concept as it showcases an edgier side to the band; a gritty ode to the way romantically wounded people sometimes find one another. "Driving home from gigs, Zac would tune into a Navajo AM radio station out of Window Rock, AZ," recalls Patrick. "Parts of the song came from some of that music. It feels like driving through Los Angeles at night."

Later this month, on the night of March 18 (midnight set), The Americans will take part in the South by Southwest music festival with an official showcase performance at Cooper's BBQ (217 Congress Ave.) in Austin, TX.

Listen to the new single here: