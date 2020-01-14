The American Songbook's Premier Singer Jack Jones Turns 82

One of the most highly regarded singers in popular music, Jack Jones, turns 82 on January 14, 2020. Frank Sinatra called the two-time Grammy Award-winner, Jack Jones, "one of the major singers of our time" and Mel Torme declared him "the greatest 'pure' singer in the world." Jones' vast catalog (over 80 albums deep) yielded countless timeless hits including: "The Impossible Dream," "Wives and Lovers," "The Love Boat," "If You Ever Leave Me," "Call Me Irresponsible," "Lollipops and Roses" and "The Race is On." Jones maintains an active international performance schedule amid radio, TV and personal appearances.

Jack Jones and Tony Bennett remain the only authentic American crooners working today.

The tireless singer shows no signs of slowing his pace at 82. He just finished writing and recording material at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, CA, for a new blues record slated for a Spring 2020 release on Calvary Records. Jack Jones will tape TBN TV's show Huckabee on March 21st for a late spring airing.

Photo Credit: Jim Shea





Related Articles View More Music Stories