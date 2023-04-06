Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'

'Future Falling' will be released on May 5.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Tomorrow, Los Angeles-based electronic artist The Album Leaf shares the final single, "Prologue," from his forthcoming LP, FUTURE FALLING, out May 5th.

When asked about the cinematically experimental ambient-electronic track, visionary Jimmy LaValle comments, "Prologue is a new beginning. The tonal idea started with an unused noise pad I made for a film I was working on and paired with a simple Buchla loop.

There isn't much to prologue with instrumentation, but the musical journey weaves us through chaos culminating in some sort of peace. The irony of this is I wrote this song on March 5th, 2020. One week before we shut down. Some sort of premonition of what was to come."

FUTURE FALLING will be his first original body of work, not including his numerous notable film scores and re-issues, since his acclaimed 2016 album Between Waves, and features artists like Kimbra and Bat For Lashes.

For the past seven years, the prolific Jimmy LaValle put his primary focus on the tight deadlines that came with scoring films and collaborations with apps like Calm, allowing the loose concept of the "next record" to stretch on with over two hundred demos written and dozens of album ideas before the ten final tracks that comprise, FUTURE FALLING, finally stood out to him. A fluid, cohesive, and definitive set, the record exhibits LaValle as emblematically inquisitive and renewed by outside perspectives.

A desire for innovation, and the necessity of the pandemic, forced many of the collaborations to be done remotely, making LaValle the arranger of layers from all over: drums, synths, horns, violins, voice, and more.

Without the in-the-room dynamics, he had more time to experiment, adding and subtracting ad infinitum with LaValle's signature Rhodes taking a back seat to the synths, effects pedals, and other analog-sourced electronics. With various machines, including the Novation Peak and Moog DFAM, as his engine, LaValle routes the sounds in and out, re-sampling and manipulating drums and tones to achieve the shapes his mind's eye was seeing.

"There's a lot more exploration, out of the box; I've found a really good balance in creating music organically and analog, utilizing digital tools to tweak the source further." The result, mixed by Joshua Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv), is a masterful exercise in pacing; the music meanders, pulses, and arcs in a way that arrests attention.

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), countless film scores, and numerous collaborations with artists and brands, he has become a touchstone for the next generation's wave of melodic and meditative electro-organic music.

Jimmy LaValle's own imprint - EASTERN GLOW RECORDINGS, will release FUTURE FALLING as a double LP, pressed on Neon Violet Vinyl in a gatefold package designed by The Album Leaf's longtime art designer, Alex Deamon. Now available for preorder via The Album Leaf's Bandcamp page.

To support his upcoming record, The Album Leaf will headline a North American tour that launches in San Diego on May 13th and includes stops in Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and New York, before wrapping in Los Angeles on June 9th. A full list of dates is below.

Pre-Save FUTURE FALLING here. Watch the new music video here:

THE ALBUM LEAF HEADLINE TOUR DATES

5/13 - San Diego, US-CA | Casbah

5/16 - Seattle, US-WA | Madame Lou's

5/17 - Portland, US-OR | Mission Theatre

5/19 - San Jose, US-CA | The Ritz

5/20 - San Francisco, US-CA | The Independent

6/1 - Chicago, US-IL | Lincoln Hall

6/2 - Boston, US-MA | Arts at the Armory

6/3 - New York, US-NY | Brooklyn Made

6/9 - Los Angeles, US-CA | Lodge Room



Video: Maisie Peters Unveils Lost the Breakup Music Video Photo
Video: Maisie Peters Unveils 'Lost the Breakup' Music Video
Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled the official video for her latest single “Lost The Breakup,” streaming now on her official YouTube channel. Recently shot on the vibrant streets of Tokyo while Maisie was on tour, the Mia Barnes-directed visual is a symbolic night-time journey of getting over a breakup.
Destroy Boys Share New Single Beg For The Torture Photo
Destroy Boys Share New Single 'Beg For The Torture'
Destroy Boys have released a new single, “Beg For The Torture,” via Hopeless Records. Produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), It is one minute and 25 seconds of the band’s signature punk rock female empowerment and marks the trio’s first bit of new music since 2021.
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates Photo
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates
Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
