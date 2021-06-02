The Aces Announce Pride Livestream Event for June 15

Today, indie-pop quartet The Aces announce a special livestream event in celebration of Pride Month. Streaming from Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15 at 7PM PT (with additional showtimes available at 11AM PT and 4PM PT) from the legendary Conway Recording Studios, the virtual concert will be aired exclusively on eMusic Live, with tickets available for purchase here.



Offering a one-of-a-kind experience, the livestream will feature performances of The Aces' hit singles, including their latest release "Don't Freak," while offering intimate conversations and discussions from several of the band members about their own personal coming out stories, as well as what it means to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.



"LIVE FROM CONWAY IT'S THE ACES PRIDESTREAM! Pride is one of our absolute favorite times of the year so with the help of eMusic Live we present to you an intimate livestream like we've never done before," says The Aces of the event. "We will be jamming songs, sharing some of our personal coming out stories and shooting the s ALL THE WAY AROUND. We really wanted this to feel like you guys were at band practice with us and bring you into one of our favorite studio spaces of all time. HAPPY PRIDE WE CAN'T WAIT!"



A limited number of tickets sold for the event will come with a special edition poster NFT designed by The Aces, which will include digital signatures from each band member. Three hundred fans will receive the free NFT, made available on the Ethereum sidechain Polygon (formerly Matic), which supports the NFTs with minimal energy consumption and environmental impact. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.



In the years since The Aces released their debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, the band sold out their headline US tour, supported 5 Seconds of Summer, and spent countless hours documenting everything in-between in the songs that would make up Under My Influence. An album brimming with trust - trust in themselves, as individuals, as a group, and with their fans - Under My Influence pushes their sound to more buoyant heights, grounded in learned realities.



Under My Influence brings fans deeper into The Aces' world of funk-tinged romance, heartfelt breakups, and relentless positivity - no matter what's going on. Together, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals) - all friends since grade school - explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability. Amassing over 30M streams to date, Under My Influence finds The Aces standing tall, cheeky, and fantastically independent.



Executive produced and co-written by the band, Under My Influence debuted across numerous Billboard Charts, hitting #53 on Top Albums, #31 for Emerging Artists, and #18 on Heatseekers Albums, in addition to earning a spot in Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 list for July. The project received praise for its exploration of love, relationships, mental health, religion, and sexuality, with several band members owning their identities as queer women and using gender pronouns in their music for the first time.