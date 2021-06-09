The Accidentals To Embark On Fall Tour With Sawyer Fredericks

On September 29th, multi-faceted folk-rockers The Accidentals will kick off a long-awaited U.S. tour in their home state of Michigan. Joined by their friend and collaborator Sawyer Fredericks, this co-bill tour will take the female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio throughout Michigan and the Midwest before heading east for a southerly jaunt from Boston, through New York, Philly, D.C., and down into the Southeast. A full list of tour dates can be found below. For information on tickets and more, please visit theaccidentalsmusic.com.

The Accidentals-Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause-are touring in support of their upcoming release Vessel, which is due out October 1st. ​Billboard says, "The Accidentals display a genre-hopping range of influences and some smart songwriting skills to go with their abundant musical chops." NPR called the band "some of the most compelling writers of our time," before saying "they display equal interest in the focused musical forms of indie rock and pop and the expansive potential of orchestral arrangements, jam band open-endedness, and impressionistic singer-songwriter expression."

This tour is not the first time The Accidentals have collaborated with Fredericks. The Accidentals' Larson and Buist contributed two songs to Fredericks' recent Flowers For You album-"Lies You Tell" and "Days Go By"-and were also featured in the video for "Lies You Tell." "The Accidentals have great energy on stage and a very driven work ethic," says Fredericks. "In addition to the fun of touring with good friends, I also feel I will learn and grow a lot through working with them." Fredericks will perform solo from the first date in Traverse City, MI, until his band joins him at Chicago's City Winery for the duration of their tour.

Catch The Accidentals and Sawyer Fredericks on Tour:

9/29 - Traverse City Opera House - Traverse City, MI *

9/30 - Traverse City Opera House - Traverse City, MI *

10/1 - State Theatre - Bay City, MI *

10/2 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI *

10/3 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH *

10/7 - Great Lakes Center For The Arts (Blissfest) - Petoskey, MI *

10/8 - Cheboygan Opera House (Blissfest) - Cheboygan, MI *

10/9 - Calvin University - Grand Rapids, MI *

10/10 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

10/13 - Lake Michigan College Mendel Center - Benton Harbor, MI

10/14 - Riverdog Concert Series - Wakeman, OH

10/16 - Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

10/17 - Club Passim - Boston, MA

10/20 - City Winery Loft - New York, NY

10/21 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

10/22 - The Linda - Albany, NY

10/23 - Jonathon's - Ogunquit, ME

10/24 - Voices Cafe Presents @ The Bijou - Bridgeport, CT

10/26 - Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

10/27 - Ramshead Tavern - Annapolis, MD

10/28 - City Winery Main Room - Washington DC

10/30 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

10/31 - City Winery Main Room - Atlanta, GA

11/3 - City Winery Main Room - Nashville, TN

11/7 - The Quonset - Memphis, TN

*Sawyer Fredericks solo opening set

Rest of shows are co-bills with Sawyer and his full band