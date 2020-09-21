The A2IM Libera Awards Celebrates 10 Years, Announces 2021 Date

The 10th Anniversary of the Libera Awards will be held virtually on June 17, 2021.

The A2IM Libera Awards, first held in June 2012, were created by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) to celebrate the successes of the independent music community. Over the years, both A2IM and the independent music community have experienced much growth and evolution, including a fast pivot into an online focus after the COVID-19 pandemic. After its first venture into the digital realm in 2020, A2IM is pleased to announce that the 10th Anniversary of the Libera Awards will be held virtually on June 17, 2021. Provided that it is fully safe for people to gather in groups by the time of the show, an in-person event will also be added.

Each year, independent music labels from every genre, size, and geographical location submit their music, videos, artists, and campaigns for nomination consideration to be voted on by their peers. The 2021 Libera Award nominations are now open. Visit the Libera Awards website to access the Libera Awards Voting Platform, sponsored by Merlin. Nominations close on Dec. 7, 2020.

No longer will the Libera Awards celebrate albums only. In 2021, the nomination submission requirements have been broadened to allow for records, which are inclusive of singles, EPs, and albums in all categories.

This year, two new categories have been added. The Humanitarian Award will honor programs and work by a person, artist, or company designed to better the world through the independent music community. The A2IM Artist Record of the Year Award goes in tandem with A2IM's new initiative, A2IM Artist, which was launched February 2020 to help self-releasing artists optimize their careers. This award category is open to all self-releasing artists who are registered as an A2IM Artist. Becoming an A2IM Artist is free; artists may join here.

The name "Libera" comes from the Latin singular imperative "liberare," meaning "to free," as well as "independent." The annual awards show recognizes labels and artists who are free from traditional corporate control. As the Libera Awards has grown beyond all recognition from its inaugural event held at Le Poisson Rouge through its most recent in-person event at The Ziegfeld in 2019 and the wildly successful virtual Libera Awards in 2020 (viewed by audience members across the globe), A2IM's unceasing commitment to honoring the independent sector endures.

Save The Date: A2IM's Indie Week, the annual music business conference, will be held virtually from June 14 - 17, 2021, making the 10th Anniversary Libera Awards the capstone event of the week. A hybrid Indie Week 2021 to include an in-person element will be added, provided it is safe to hold in-person gatherings at that time.

2021 Libera Award Categories:

Record of the Year

Best R&B Record

Best Jazz Record (Presented by Qobuz)

Best Blues Record

Best Live/Livestream Act

Best Sync Usage

Breakthrough Artist

Creative Packaging

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Best Country Record

Best Americana Record

Best Folk/Bluegrass Record

Independent Champion

Best Metal Record

Best Alternative Rock Record

Best Rock Record (Presented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP)

Best Punk Record

Label of the Year (Big) (Presented by ADA)

Label of the Year (Medium)

Label of the Year (Small)

Best Latin Record

Marketing Genius

Best Dance/Electronic Record

Video of the Year

Best Classical Record

Best Spiritual Record

Best World Record

Best Outlier Record

Best Reissue

A2IM Artist Record of the Year

A2IM Humanitarian Award

(Award categories not included on voting platform)

Independent Icon

Lifetime Achievement Award

A2IM Independent Impact Award

