The 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Hosted by Carrie Underwood and Guest Hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, Airing Now!

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," hosted by Carrie Underwood and special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, kicks off with a star-studded red carpet before the live show from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts LIVE TONIGHT, Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

After the red carpet, catch not-to-be-missed performances and collaborations with Country Music's biggest stars including Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson with Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, and many more! Plus, you won't want to miss the big awards of the night! See the full list of nominees and winners through the night on CMAawards.com.





