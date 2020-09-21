The 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS Will Announce Nominees

The nominees will be announced tomorrow morning, Sept. 22!

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" announces the nominees for the 2020 show. The nominations announcement will occur as follows:

8:00AM ET: "TODAY Show" will announce the nominees for the Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album categories live in the Pop Start segment on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the 8AM hour ET (est. 8:20am).

9:00AM ET: Following the east coast broadcast of the first 2 categories, Billboard.com will reveal nominees for 5 additional categories starting at 9AM ET , including Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Duo/Group and Top Hot 100 Song.

9:15AM ET: All remaining nominees and categories will be revealed on the Billboard Music Awards Twitter account starting at 9:15AM ET.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards," hosted by Kelly Clarkson, are set to air on NBC and will broadcast live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 P.M. ET. The telecast will showcase this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments. This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, set for the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The original eligibility period will remain intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows.

"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

