That Summer Unveils New Single 'Dangerous Backgrounds'

LA-based That Summer has released a new single "Dangerous Backgrounds" off the band's forthcoming debut full-length due out later this year.

The genre-defining band, fronted by Brazil-born songwriter/producer Charles Rocha, mixes elements of singer/songwriter and pop/rock musings with alternative and punk rock ethos.

Charles Rocha presents an autobiographical collection of songs about loss, time, travel, and struggles with addiction and alcoholism. The band hopes to reach anyone who feels misunderstood, or like they just don't fit in.

Rocha has toured with some of his favorite bands including NOFX, Lagwagon, No Use For A Name and Bad Religion. Born in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Charles Rocha has lived and created music all over the world. After a brief spell in Nashville, Rocha moved to Florida to work for his grandfather and finish his Bachelor's degree in English. At this time Rocha began recording his own songs from his bedroom.

This evolved into That Summer. The Hearth EP Vol. 1 was finished with Roger Lima (Less Than Jake, Rehasher) at The Moathouse Recording Studio in Gainesville, Florida

in 2013.

2022 finds Rocha feeling "right at home"; living in Los Angeles and working with Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, Bad Religion) at Hetson Sound in Encino. Most recently, That Summer celebrated its first major radio airplay, when Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Eric Clapton, George Harrison) added their lush, lap-steel-laden cover of "Wildflowers" to his playlist on Tom Petty Radio. Currently, the 4-piece band are working with Ian Cross (Janet Jackson, Anthrax, Gwen Stefani, Dishwalla), Ryan Greene (Fat Wreck Chords) and Matt Pinfield (MTV's 120 Minutes) to combine their patchwork of styles for what will be a highly anticipated full length album on LA indie label, Ring Records.

