Thaiboy Digital to Release Debut Album LEGENDARY MEMBER

Bangkok-based rapper Thaiboy Digital's debut album, Legendary Member, is due September 26, on YEAR0001. The album, recorded between Stockholm and London, is produced by Gud, Whitearmor, Woesum and Ripsquad and features Yung Lean, Ecco2K and Bladee. See below for the full track list and art.

"Legendary Member is a big trip," says Thaiboy of the album. "You can expect all the joy it will bring to you plus lots of tracks you can turn up to, some tracks might get you speechless, some might make you want to start it all over again or just become one with your own self."

Additionally, Thaiboy's lead single, "Lip Service," featuring Ecco2k and produced by Gud debuts today-listen here. Premiering today on Hypebeast, the song is described as a "bounce-happy track...with Thaiboy Digital providing angelic one-liners over 808 drums."

Thaiboy Digital is 24-year-old Thanapat Thaothawong. Born in Khon Kaen, Thailand, he moved with his family to Stockholm at age 8 when his mother took a job cooking at the Austrian embassy. At school, he picked up English and Swedish and the three languages soon began to take turns in his thoughts. By 13 years old, Thaiboy would start collaborating with what would eventually become members of the enigmatic collective Drain Gang. Inspired by 50 Cent, Soulja Boy, Future and Young Thug, Thaiboy started churning out his own take on American rap with the help of his newfound crew of multi-talented teenagers.

In 2013, when he turned 18, Thaiboy was deported back to Thailand by the Swedish government and forced to reacclimate with his distant culture. Music has remained his constant driver, traveling on tourist visas to meet up with his crew for shows around the world while continuing to work through the application for a Swedish visa to reclaim his previous life.

His 2014 debut mixtape, Tiger, took the internet by storm and has since accumulated over a million listens with the Yung Lean-assisted "Diamonds" reaching over 20 million listens across platforms. Now based in Bangkok, Thaiboy remains connected with his Swedish comrades-releasing 2016's AvP with Bladee, 2017's Drain Gang compilation and his 2017 EP S.O.S. Thaiboy's Legendary Member is his long-awaited debut album for YEAR0001.

THAIBOY DIGITAL- LEGENDARY MEMBER

1. Drainstar Rock

2. Nervous

3. Can't Tell

4. Kiss Me Through The Scope

5. IDGAF

6. Bentley (feat. Bladee)

7. Kit Kat

8. Lip Service (feat. Ecco2K)

9. Beijing

10. Spinnin

11. Baby Intermission (feat. Ecco2K)

12. Legendary Member (feat.

Bladee, Ecco2K, Yung Lean)





Related Articles View More Music Stories