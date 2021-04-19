Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tessa Violet Debuts Official Video for 'Games'

 The video is a playful homage to the Twilight saga and its famed baseball scene, featuring a cameo from Twilight's own Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen).

Apr. 19, 2021  
Today, artist and songwriter Tessa Violet has debuted the official video for new single, "Games," featuring L.A. indie rock outfit lovelytheband. The video is a playful homage to the Twilight saga and its famed baseball scene, featuring a cameo from Twilight's own Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen).

A standout from her debut album Bad Ideas, "Games" is a radiant showcase of Tessa's signature songwriting prowess, juxtaposing sweeping melodies against a slow-growing, bombastic arrangement, now elevated by lovelytheband's slick vocal. On the song, Tessa describes, "Being cheated on is crazy making. You're suspicious but then your suspicion is dismissed and you start to question your own sense of reality. Games for me is about the tension of suspecting something is up but being paralyzed because it doesn't feel good to call someone a liar."

About the collaboration, Tessa adds: "Soooooo excited about having lovelytheband on Games!!! Honestly I feel like Mitchy's voice on this song really pushes it over the edge!"

To celebrate the "Games" release, Tessa has debuted a brand new merch line - check it out here!

Tessa has also announced an upcoming exclusive livestream event - 'Bad Ideas: The Experience' - which will take place May 12 & 13 as a final celebration of Bad Ideas. The event will be shown three times in various time zones. Tickets are available now via Moment House here.

Photo Credit: Natasha Tilly


