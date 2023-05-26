Tess Posner To Release Reclamation Of Childhood With 'Feral Child'

In conversation with the younger version of herself, Posner speaks directly to the pain and grief that can come with growing up.

Alternative singer/songwriter Tess Posner has returned with her latest offering, "Feral Child," an exploration of childhood joy and self-reclamation set for release on June 9th. In conversation with the younger version of herself, Posner speaks directly to the pain and grief that can come with growing up.

With a pulsing drumbeat of a chorus, ethereal harps and synths, the track sits perfectly in the alt-pop world Posner has cultivated throughout her career much like Florence and the Machine. She sings, "Oh feral child,/ I'm trying/to love you again./ Feed you and clothe you,/ find my innocence."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Posner has had significant success with previous releases. She has racked up over 3.1 million streams on Spotify alone. Fan favorite "Oceans," has gained over 1 million streams, and Posner placed as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition for her track "New Angels." With placements on more than 6,600 Spotify playlists and 12 Spotify-born playlists (such as "Discover Weekly"), it is no surprise that her work has received ample radio support on 40 US and Canadian stations. Press highlights include Yahoo! News, Tongue Tied Magazine, Lock, Popmuzik, She Makes Music, Hype Magazine, Pop Dust, The Digital Fix, The California Herald, Surviving the Golden Age, and The Girls at the Rock Show, among many other features. Previous single "Black Cloud" has over 45,000 Spotify streams, 250,000 TikTok views, and 25,000 YouTube views in its first month.

Rob Wells, multi-platinum, critically acclaimed producer, was a close collaborator on "Feral Child", as well as all of Posner's upcoming EP set for release this year. He joins the ranks of Posner's other notable past collaborators, including producers Trey Vittetoe (Selena Gomez) and Arthur Pingrey (Sia, Norah Jones).

Posner's previous work was focused on uplifting underrepresented and diverse voices in the tech sphere, specifically those of young women and girls. This work was applauded in publications such as Forbes, USA Today, CNBC, and The Guardian. Pivoting to full-time artistry has allowed Posner to help others in a different way, bringing them peace and healing through her music. She shares, "​​I wrote ['Feral Child'] as a healing confession to my inner child, so that others can remember that beautiful connection inside themselves."



RELATED STORIES - Music

Devon Gilfillian Announces All I Really Wanna Do Mixes Photo
Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes

Soul artist Devon Gilfillian announces two new mixes for his hit single “All I Really Wanna Do,” from his recently released 2nd full-length studio album Love You Anyway. The mixes capture the essence of sunrise and sunset, starting with the release of the glowing stripped down track “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix),” out now.

Kassi Valazza Drops New Album Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing Photo
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'

Portland, Oregon-based artist Kassi Valazza’s sophomore full-length, Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing, is out today via Fluff & Gravy Records (Margo Cilker, Anna Tivel) in North America and Loose Music (Andrew Combs, Courtney Marie Andrews) in the UK. In celebration of the new record, Valazza is on tour throughout the West Coast now.

Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night Photo
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night

Gwamz dropped a snippet of his new track 'Last Night' on TikTok, which quickly went viral and now has over 1.3M plays. Heavily influenced by his African heritage and artists such as Knucks, H.E.R, Burna Boy, and Kojo Funds, the rising star has already garnered key tastemaker support from GRM, SBTV and Link Up TV. Watch the video!

Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single Clear Water Photo
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

It’s the latest single to be revealed from the multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer’s forthcoming Blue Note, which taps into a broad spectrum of her musical roots with guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others.


