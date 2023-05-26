Tess Posner To Release Reclamation Of Childhood With 'Feral Child'

Alternative singer/songwriter Tess Posner has returned with her latest offering, "Feral Child," an exploration of childhood joy and self-reclamation set for release on June 9th. In conversation with the younger version of herself, Posner speaks directly to the pain and grief that can come with growing up.

With a pulsing drumbeat of a chorus, ethereal harps and synths, the track sits perfectly in the alt-pop world Posner has cultivated throughout her career much like Florence and the Machine. She sings, "Oh feral child,/ I'm trying/to love you again./ Feed you and clothe you,/ find my innocence."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Posner has had significant success with previous releases. She has racked up over 3.1 million streams on Spotify alone. Fan favorite "Oceans," has gained over 1 million streams, and Posner placed as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition for her track "New Angels." With placements on more than 6,600 Spotify playlists and 12 Spotify-born playlists (such as "Discover Weekly"), it is no surprise that her work has received ample radio support on 40 US and Canadian stations. Press highlights include Yahoo! News, Tongue Tied Magazine, Lock, Popmuzik, She Makes Music, Hype Magazine, Pop Dust, The Digital Fix, The California Herald, Surviving the Golden Age, and The Girls at the Rock Show, among many other features. Previous single "Black Cloud" has over 45,000 Spotify streams, 250,000 TikTok views, and 25,000 YouTube views in its first month.

Rob Wells, multi-platinum, critically acclaimed producer, was a close collaborator on "Feral Child", as well as all of Posner's upcoming EP set for release this year. He joins the ranks of Posner's other notable past collaborators, including producers Trey Vittetoe (Selena Gomez) and Arthur Pingrey (Sia, Norah Jones).

Posner's previous work was focused on uplifting underrepresented and diverse voices in the tech sphere, specifically those of young women and girls. This work was applauded in publications such as Forbes, USA Today, CNBC, and The Guardian. Pivoting to full-time artistry has allowed Posner to help others in a different way, bringing them peace and healing through her music. She shares, "​​I wrote ['Feral Child'] as a healing confession to my inner child, so that others can remember that beautiful connection inside themselves."