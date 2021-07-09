TerryTheVoice Releases New Single 'Get Down'
Terrence Odenigbo - better known as TerryTheVoice - is out with the Summer Anthem of 2021 'Get Down.' Terry resurrects the 1981 hit and fuses it with Afrobeats to literally get lackluster limbs up and dancing.
'Get Down' has all the makings of a classic hit. It was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Rexxie; TerryTheVoice masterfully fuses AfroBeats with Retro-Pop. While TerryTheVoice's music has typically echoed social justice undertones - especially with the #EndSARS protests - he switches it up with 'Get Down' as he brings the party on.
"I don they geti money, geti money, oya make you dance and shake your body" simply translates to " I'm starting to make money, so dance and shake your body "
cos me I no wanti wahala, wanti wahala, oya follow me up like nama,up like nama"
wahala in pidgin means "problem". so I'm saying, I don't want no problem. oya follow me up like nama means follow like "Nama" is cattle in hausa (a Nigerian language). visualize cattle following their herdsman, haha!!" -TerryTheVoice
TerryTheVoice is an artist and voice actor from Nigeria who started his career as a radio personality on GO Uni Radio FM with his unique bass voice. He has worked on The Headies, an awards show dedicated to the Nigerian music industry and Big Brother Nigeria and voiced ads for Linda Ikeja Blog, PayPorte, Instant Apartment, Tuvia Mobile, and Gartner Callaway. Always wanting to make music Ugochukwu Terrence Odenigbo came from a family with a history in the arts. His grandmother was the head dancer of a musical troupe before the Nigerian civil war and his cousin, Rex Papi, is also an artist. TerryTheVoice released his debut single 'Price on my head' in 2019 with over 3000,000 streams and counting.
