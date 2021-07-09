TerryTheVoice Releases New Single 'Get Down'

Terrence Odenigbo - better known as TerryTheVoice - is out with the Summer Anthem of 2021 'Get Down.' Terry resurrects the 1981 hit and fuses it with Afrobeats to literally get lackluster limbs up and dancing.

'Get Down' has all the makings of a classic hit. It was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Rexxie; TerryTheVoice masterfully fuses AfroBeats with Retro-Pop. While TerryTheVoice's music has typically echoed social justice undertones - especially with the #EndSARS protests - he switches it up with 'Get Down' as he brings the party on.