Terrace Martin Releases New Album 'Her Thoughts'

The album is now available for streaming and purchase across all platforms.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Terrace Martin Releases New Album 'Her Thoughts'

Among the most versatile creatives in a generation, Five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Terrace Martin has released his new covers album entitled, Her Thoughts via BMG, now available for streaming and purchase across all platforms.

Renowned as one of the world's leading jazz musicians and hip-hop producers, Martin's newest offering includes flavorful renditions of songs including SZA's “Snooze” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B song), “Kill Bill,” and “I Hate U,” to Coco Jones' “ICU” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B Performance), Snoh Aalegra's “Whoa,” and “Damage” by H.E.R..

Martin says, “I covered six songs by my favorite artists on my new album. ‘Her Thoughts' is my way of saying thank you and to show my appreciation for who they are and what they do. Sending love to the powerful women that inspired me to make this album.”

On March 22, Terrace Martin will be performing a show with Alex Isley, James Fauntleroy, and Gallant at the Novo in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets available HERE.

ABOUT TERRACE MARTIN

Martin's timeless talents have been captured on his countless influential collaborations including Kendrick Lamar (good kid, M.A.A.D. city & To Pimp a Butterfly), Stevie Wonder, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, and Leon Bridges' “Sweeter” (performed at the DNC).

From his own acclaimed releases like the protest anthem “PIG FEET”, and his GRAMMY-nominated, star studded album, DRONES (featuring Kendrick, YG, Leon Bridges, Cordae, and more) to the GRAMMY-nominated Dinner Party (The musical supergroup of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder). Terrace's path is leading him in parallel with the greats like Quincy Jones or Dr. Dre, while also launching his vibrant, progressive, genre-crossing record label Sounds of Crenshaw.

Photo Credit: Samantha Whitehead



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles Photo
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles

Beyoncé is dropping a country album! During last night's Super Bowl, the Grammy-winner announced through a Verizon commercial that she was ready to drop new music. The first two singles from the project are out now. Listen to 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' now and watch the video trailer for the project!

2
Video: Watch Ushers Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Photo
Video: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.

Usher took over Super Bowl LVIII with a Vegas-inspired halftime show. The show featured special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Watch Usher perform hit songs like  “Caught Up,” “Love in this Club,” 'Burn,' and more. The video also features a nod to Usher's role as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway.

3
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine Photo
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine

Bees Deluxe, the British/American acid blues band, embarks on a mini-tour to promote their new album, Hallucinate. Learn more here!

4
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Hig Photo
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release

Renowned singer-songwriter Thomas Dybdahl releases enchanting new single 'Graffiti Boy' ahead of highly anticipated album. Experience a sonic journey with masterful strings and captivating lyrics.

More Hot Stories For You

James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The ShrineBritish/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album ReleaseRenowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release
Lánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance HitsLánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance Hits

Videos

Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Video
Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
DOUBT
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
SPAMALOT
CHICAGO