Terrace Martin Releases New Album 'Her Thoughts'

Among the most versatile creatives in a generation, Five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Terrace Martin has released his new covers album entitled, Her Thoughts via BMG, now available for streaming and purchase across all platforms.

Renowned as one of the world's leading jazz musicians and hip-hop producers, Martin's newest offering includes flavorful renditions of songs including SZA's “Snooze” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B song), “Kill Bill,” and “I Hate U,” to Coco Jones' “ICU” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B Performance), Snoh Aalegra's “Whoa,” and “Damage” by H.E.R..

Martin says, “I covered six songs by my favorite artists on my new album. ‘Her Thoughts' is my way of saying thank you and to show my appreciation for who they are and what they do. Sending love to the powerful women that inspired me to make this album.”

On March 22, Terrace Martin will be performing a show with Alex Isley, James Fauntleroy, and Gallant at the Novo in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets available HERE.

ABOUT TERRACE MARTIN

Martin's timeless talents have been captured on his countless influential collaborations including Kendrick Lamar (good kid, M.A.A.D. city & To Pimp a Butterfly), Stevie Wonder, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, and Leon Bridges' “Sweeter” (performed at the DNC).

From his own acclaimed releases like the protest anthem “PIG FEET”, and his GRAMMY-nominated, star studded album, DRONES (featuring Kendrick, YG, Leon Bridges, Cordae, and more) to the GRAMMY-nominated Dinner Party (The musical supergroup of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder). Terrace's path is leading him in parallel with the greats like Quincy Jones or Dr. Dre, while also launching his vibrant, progressive, genre-crossing record label Sounds of Crenshaw.

Photo Credit: Samantha Whitehead