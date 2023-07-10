Teri Gender Bender Drops 'OUTSIDERS' EP

Teri Gender Bender has released her new EP ‘OUTSIDERS’ today. It completes her double EP following the release of ‘CATSPEAK’ in May. Stream the ‘OUTSIDERS’ EP in full below.

On the new EP, Teri shares “Amidst the vast emptiness of societal constructs, we, the outsiders, wander like a lone star in a desolate sky. In the face of existential insignificance, we embrace the beauty of isolation, for it is in the depths of detachment that we discover the truest self. Bound by neither labels nor expectations, we are liberated to navigate the abyss of uncertainty, forging our own purpose amidst the void that God has forsaken us with. For in the realm of nihilism, being an outsider is not a curse, but a profound revelation that the only meaning we find is the meaning we create for ourselves.”

On it, fans can hear a new song called “Walk Into My Everything”- trance centric and beat forward, Teri shares “In the vast void of existence, where purpose fades into cosmic insignificance, I reach out to you, my love, with a nihilistic plea. Take my hand and wander with me through the futility of it all. Let us traverse the barren landscapes of meaninglessness, where shadows mock our futile attempts to find solace.

For in this desolate realm, we shall become each other's everything, not because it holds inherent value, but simply because we choose to bestow significance upon our shared journey. In the face of existential absurdity, we defy the void by embracing the ephemeral connections we forge. So, my love, let us walk hand in hand, for even as we confront the void, our interlaced fingers weave a tapestry of fleeting purpose in this vast, indifferent cosmos.”

Teri is riot grrrl for the big stage with an exuberant personality, spectacular shows, and thoughtful lyrics. Widely known as the front lady from Le Butcherettes, Teri is sharing her hyper fixated avant-garde pop rock songs with the masses, which is great news for the world we live in, and for those of us crying out for authentic personalities who are proudly, eccentrically, individual.

Guitar, bass and drums the multi-instrumentalist played all by herself. She wrote the songs on it when she was 19 years old, but – just like the love she sings about on the album – she lost them… and then found them again!

A musical move inspired by Violeta Félix and gives these songs a whole ton of the frenetic energy of growing-up and an innocence that we all lose when we get older. The texts are a little darker but glowing with rediscovered light and love.

Teri Gender Bender just wrapped up supporting The Mars Volta on their live dates in Europe, United Kingdom and will do the same on their fall date in the United States. Full list of tour dates and tickets can be found and purchased at https://www.songkick.com/artists/6939584-teri-gender-bender.

Teri Gender Bender – Upcoming Live Shows

*supporting The Mars Volta

Sep 13 Uptown Theater, Minneapolis MN *

Sep 15 GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids MI *

Sep 16 Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland OH *

Sep 19 The National, Richmond VA *

Sep 20 Rams Head Live! Baltimore MD *

Sep 22 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY *

Sep 23 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT *

Sep 24 The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center, El Paso TX *

Sep 25 MTELUS, Montreal QC *

Sep 27 Stage AE, Pittsburgh PA *

Sep 29 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville KY *

Sep 30 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati OH *

Oct 01 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville TN *

Oct 03 The Factory, Chesterfield MO *

Oct 08 Uptown Theater, Kansas City MO *

Oct 09 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO *

Oct 11 The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City UT *