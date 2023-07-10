Teri Gender Bender Drops 'OUTSIDERS' EP

The EP follows the release of ‘CATSPEAK’ in May.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 4 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Teri Gender Bender Drops 'OUTSIDERS' EP

Teri Gender Bender has released her new EP ‘OUTSIDERS’ today. It completes her double EP following the release of ‘CATSPEAK’ in May. Stream the ‘OUTSIDERS’ EP in full below.

On the new EP, Teri shares “Amidst the vast emptiness of societal constructs, we, the outsiders, wander like a lone star in a desolate sky. In the face of existential insignificance, we embrace the beauty of isolation, for it is in the depths of detachment that we discover the truest self. Bound by neither labels nor expectations, we are liberated to navigate the abyss of uncertainty, forging our own purpose amidst the void that God has forsaken us with. For in the realm of nihilism, being an outsider is not a curse, but a profound revelation that the only meaning we find is the meaning we create for ourselves.”

On it, fans can hear a new song called “Walk Into My Everything”- trance centric and beat forward, Teri shares “In the vast void of existence, where purpose fades into cosmic insignificance, I reach out to you, my love, with a nihilistic plea. Take my hand and wander with me through the futility of it all. Let us traverse the barren landscapes of meaninglessness, where shadows mock our futile attempts to find solace.

For in this desolate realm, we shall become each other's everything, not because it holds inherent value, but simply because we choose to bestow significance upon our shared journey. In the face of existential absurdity, we defy the void by embracing the ephemeral connections we forge. So, my love, let us walk hand in hand, for even as we confront the void, our interlaced fingers weave a tapestry of fleeting purpose in this vast, indifferent cosmos.”

Teri is riot grrrl for the big stage with an exuberant personality, spectacular shows, and thoughtful lyrics. Widely known as the front lady from Le Butcherettes, Teri is sharing her hyper fixated avant-garde pop rock songs with the masses, which is great news for the world we live in, and for those of us crying out for authentic personalities who are proudly, eccentrically, individual.

Guitar, bass and drums the multi-instrumentalist played all by herself. She wrote the songs on it when she was 19 years old, but – just like the love she sings about on the album – she lost them… and then found them again!

A musical move inspired by Violeta Félix and gives these songs a whole ton of the frenetic energy of growing-up and an innocence that we all lose when we get older. The texts are a little darker but glowing with rediscovered light and love.

Teri Gender Bender just wrapped up supporting The Mars Volta on their live dates in Europe, United Kingdom and will do the same on their fall date in the United States. Full list of tour dates and tickets can be found and purchased at https://www.songkick.com/artists/6939584-teri-gender-bender.

Teri Gender Bender – Upcoming Live Shows

*supporting The Mars Volta

Sep 13 Uptown Theater, Minneapolis MN *
Sep 15 GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids MI *
Sep 16 Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland OH *
Sep 19 The National, Richmond VA *
Sep 20 Rams Head Live! Baltimore MD *
Sep 22 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY *
Sep 23 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT *
Sep 24 The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center, El Paso TX *
Sep 25 MTELUS, Montreal QC *
Sep 27 Stage AE, Pittsburgh PA *
Sep 29 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville KY *
Sep 30 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati OH *
Oct 01 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville TN *
Oct 03 The Factory, Chesterfield MO *
Oct 08 Uptown Theater, Kansas City MO *
Oct 09 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO *
Oct 11 The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City UT *



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Australian Rockers C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album Australia Stops Photo
Australian Rockers C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album 'Australia Stops'

Sydney Northern Beaches' C.O.F.F.I.N will release their fifth full-length studio album entitled 'Australia Stops', the new album comes off the back of the band’s tour with Amyl and the Sniffers in 2022, and their recent UK tour dates this May where C.O.F.F.I.N stunned audiences with the high-intensity rock action they are renowned for.

2
Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album Ascension Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ascension'

Tiggi Hawke has been evolving into an exciting new artistic trajectory over the last year, bringing attitude, candidness and genuinity to every track, first with the release of ‘Giants’ last summer. Further singles included the bittersweet ‘Pity Party’ and recently released ‘Cry Baby’, featuring the hotly-tipped Moss Kena. 

3
Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows in Winter 2024 Photo
Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows in Winter 2024

Depeche Mode will bring the Memento Mori Tour back to Europe in 2024! Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour.

4
Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album Shelter Photo
Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album 'Shelter'

Alice Phoebe Lou just released her latest album, Shelter. To celebrate the album's release, a special live performance of the title track is now available on her official YouTube channel, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the captivating world she creates through her music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health EmergencyMadonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT TrailerVideo: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer
Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series TrailerVideo: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HAMILTON
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
LIFE OF PI
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME