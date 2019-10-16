Tennyson Shares Single 'Telescope' from New EP

Luke Pretty, better known as Tennyson, returns with a kaleidoscopic new single called "Telescope" whose sweet melodies and dreamy vocals are wrapped into one stunning package. The first taste of his forthcoming EP, it also marks the beginning of Tennyson's collaboration with visual artist Waneella whose artwork for "Telescope" evokes a nostalgic, technological world. Tennyson explains it "captures this beauty and exaggerates just enough so that it matches the memory of being there and not the iPhone photo you took."



Praised by Vogue for "atmospheres that feel shimmering and subdued at the same time," Tennyson has carved a sweet lane within the indie-electronic space. With a headline North American and European tour under his belt alongside the critically acclaimed Different Water EP and extensive support from Spotify to Apple Music in 2019, Tennyson continues to build upon years of dedicated support as he continues the journey on "Telescope".





Related Articles View More Music Stories