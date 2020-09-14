Tenille Townes Wins Two ACM Awards

Listen to "Come As You Are" below!

Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Tenille Townes is the winner of two awards at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards: New Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King. Winning in both of her nominated categories, Townes will perform during the awards show, which will air this Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on CBS.

These accolades continue a breakout year for Townes, who is also the most nominated artist at this year's Canadian Country Music Awards with six nominations and recently released her acclaimed debut album, The Lemonade Stand, on Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church,Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town), the album consists of twelve songs written by Townes and continues to receive widespread critical praise:

Of the album, Townes reflects, "The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now. I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now."

Adding to an already notable year, Townes recently raised $89,000 during her virtual "Big Hearts For Big Kids" fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting two organizations: Sunrise House (a local youth shelter in Townes' hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta) and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee's Troop 6000 (an initiative that supports girls without permanent housing in the Nashville area). In the eleven years since Townes started the annual fundraiser, "Big Hearts For Big Kids" has raised over $2 million. Hosted at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the event featured Townes performing songs from the new album as well as special at-home performances from Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Lori McKenna, Chrissy Metz, John Osborne and Lucie Silvas.

The release of The Lemonade Stand adds to breakthrough series of years for Townes, who is a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has been included in Amazon Music's "2019 Artists To Watch," CMT's "Next Women of Country," iHeart Radio's "Artists To Watch in 2019," "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," CMT's "Listen Up" and the inaugural class of "Opry NextStage." Additionally, she is featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit.

Watch the music video for "Come As You Are" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles