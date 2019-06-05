Temples Announce New Album 'Hot Motion'
Beloved British band Temples have announced details of their forthcoming third album,Hot Motion - to be released worldwide on ATO Records on Friday September 27. This marks their debut for the esteemed indie label. The band have also shared a sparkling performance video for the title track "Hot Motion" - a song about "the tensions of desire, dreams and nightmares."
Renowned for their mesmerizing live performances, Temples will take to the road in support of Hot Motion with extensive touring in the fall. Kicking off with summer festival dates across Europe, the band will arrive in the US in October for a coast-to-coast tour which begins with a stop at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, California. (All tour dates below.)
Hot Motion follows acclaimed albums Sun Structures (2014) & Volcano (2017). First bursting onto the music scene with the sweltering single "Shelter Song" in 2012, Temples immediately found an ardent audience around the globe. In the US they graced the stages of The Tonight Show and Ellen while music critics lauded their shimmering, rhapsodic take on psychedelia. In the UK, Clash magazine declared them to be "the sound of '60s experimentation smashed stunningly into the present day."
With their third brilliantly crafted and ingeniously intricate album, Temples have found new ground and a deeper, darker creative well. A glorious technicolor infuses much of the album but there is a David Lynch-ian undertone that adds a gravity to Hot Motion's soaring moments. "It felt like there was a darker edge to what we were coming up with and we wanted to make sure that carried through the whole record," said bassistThomas Walmsley. "It's not a ten track, relentless rock record from start to finish, it's got a lot of light and shade and more tender moments, but that heavier, darker sound is something we wanted to explore further."
Fizzing with ideas, bursting with kinetic energy and balancing an immediate impact with an enduring, timeless intensity, Hot Motion is a cohesive album in a time of stand-alone singles. Temples have created an aural tapestry for dark days, an inviting and warm sanctuary away from the daily churn of information overload. It's an album of complexity, crafted for repeat listening.
Setting up their recording studio in an outbuilding of lead singer James Bagshaw's house in the midlands of England, the space proved a factor in the gestation of the record."We've gone from bedroom to living room to a dedicated space. We could all set up in the same room and allow things to play out a lot more like a band. That played a huge part in the sound of the record," said Walmsley.
Lyrically too, this record has seen Temples embrace "purer, primal" feelings. "I'm really proud of "You're Either On Something" lyrically," admitted Bagshaw. "On that track, I can hear influences of stuff that I listened to when I was growing up. There's almost a nostalgia to that track, even though it's very forward-looking. Equally, while the words on [album closer] "Monuments" are a little cryptic, it's very much about the time we live in. I wouldn't say it's a political song but you can't help but write about the things that are happening."
Hot Motion can be pre-ordered HERE.
Temples take to the road:
July
05 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival
06 - Bristol, UK @ Astral Festival
16 - Fribourg, Switzerland @ Festival Les Georges
August
30 - Manchester, UK - Psych Fest @ The Ritz
September
06 - Miranda de Ebro, Spain @ Ebrovision Festival
October
11-13 - Perris, CA, USA @ Desert Daze Festival
15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
18 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
21 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theatre
22 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs
24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
25-27 - New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
31- Chicago, IL @ Metro
November
02 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
04 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
16 - Cardiff, UK - Shimmer Sounds @ Tramshed
17 - Birmingham, UK @ Shimmer Sounds
18 - Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso Noord
19 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Orangerie
20 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
23 - Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv
24 - Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
25 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
26 - Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal
28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
30 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
December
02 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
04 - Newcastle, UK @ Riverside
06 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
07 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
08 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire