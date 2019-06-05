Temples Announce New Album 'Hot Motion'

Beloved British band Temples have announced details of their forthcoming third album,Hot Motion - to be released worldwide on ATO Records on Friday September 27. This marks their debut for the esteemed indie label. The band have also shared a sparkling performance video for the title track "Hot Motion" - a song about "the tensions of desire, dreams and nightmares."

Renowned for their mesmerizing live performances, Temples will take to the road in support of Hot Motion with extensive touring in the fall. Kicking off with summer festival dates across Europe, the band will arrive in the US in October for a coast-to-coast tour which begins with a stop at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, California. (All tour dates below.)

Hot Motion follows acclaimed albums Sun Structures (2014) & Volcano (2017). First bursting onto the music scene with the sweltering single "Shelter Song" in 2012, Temples immediately found an ardent audience around the globe. In the US they graced the stages of The Tonight Show and Ellen while music critics lauded their shimmering, rhapsodic take on psychedelia. In the UK, Clash magazine declared them to be "the sound of '60s experimentation smashed stunningly into the present day."

With their third brilliantly crafted and ingeniously intricate album, Temples have found new ground and a deeper, darker creative well. A glorious technicolor infuses much of the album but there is a David Lynch-ian undertone that adds a gravity to Hot Motion's soaring moments. "It felt like there was a darker edge to what we were coming up with and we wanted to make sure that carried through the whole record," said bassistThomas Walmsley. "It's not a ten track, relentless rock record from start to finish, it's got a lot of light and shade and more tender moments, but that heavier, darker sound is something we wanted to explore further."

Fizzing with ideas, bursting with kinetic energy and balancing an immediate impact with an enduring, timeless intensity, Hot Motion is a cohesive album in a time of stand-alone singles. Temples have created an aural tapestry for dark days, an inviting and warm sanctuary away from the daily churn of information overload. It's an album of complexity, crafted for repeat listening.

Setting up their recording studio in an outbuilding of lead singer James Bagshaw's house in the midlands of England, the space proved a factor in the gestation of the record."We've gone from bedroom to living room to a dedicated space. We could all set up in the same room and allow things to play out a lot more like a band. That played a huge part in the sound of the record," said Walmsley.

Lyrically too, this record has seen Temples embrace "purer, primal" feelings. "I'm really proud of "You're Either On Something" lyrically," admitted Bagshaw. "On that track, I can hear influences of stuff that I listened to when I was growing up. There's almost a nostalgia to that track, even though it's very forward-looking. Equally, while the words on [album closer] "Monuments" are a little cryptic, it's very much about the time we live in. I wouldn't say it's a political song but you can't help but write about the things that are happening."

Hot Motion can be pre-ordered HERE.

Temples take to the road:

July

05 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

06 - Bristol, UK @ Astral Festival

16 - Fribourg, Switzerland @ Festival Les Georges

August

30 - Manchester, UK - Psych Fest @ The Ritz

September

06 - Miranda de Ebro, Spain @ Ebrovision Festival

October

11-13 - Perris, CA, USA @ Desert Daze Festival

15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

18 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

21 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theatre

22 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

25-27 - New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

31- Chicago, IL @ Metro

November

02 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

04 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

16 - Cardiff, UK - Shimmer Sounds @ Tramshed

17 - Birmingham, UK @ Shimmer Sounds

18 - Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso Noord

19 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Orangerie

20 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

23 - Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

24 - Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

25 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

26 - Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal

28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

30 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

December

02 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

04 - Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

06 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

07 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

08 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire





