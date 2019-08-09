Temecula Road Shares New Song NEVER KNEW I NEEDED YOU Today

Country trio Temecula Road released a brand new song, "Never Knew I Needed You," today on all digital platforms. The vibey new track, written by the trio's Dawson Anderson, along with Ben Goldsmith and Lindsay Rimes and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), is their second new song of the summer, a follow-up to "Fades" which hit No. 3 on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart. A story behind the song "Never Knew I Needed You" video clip premiered today via Taste of Country.



"This song embodies that familiar saying of love finds you when you least expect it," says the trio's Dawson Anderson. "When writing it, we tried to capture that feeling of love hitting you out of nowhere."

Listen here:





Later this month Temecula Road will be hitting the road, opening for Tyler Rich on west coast dates -- Bakersfield, CA (8/22), Grass Valley (8/23), and Marysville, CA (8/24). For tickets and information and to keep up with Temecula Road and get the latest on new music, tour dates, and more, visit temecularoad.com or connect with them on socials @temecularoad.



Named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road -- comprised of sisters Emma (20) and Maddie Salute (18), and longtime friend Dawson Anderson (20) -- are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With already over 5 million streams on Spotify, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, Temecula Road have opened for Martina McBride, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, Easton Corbin, Lee Brice, Sara Evans, and Eli Young Band.





