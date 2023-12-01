Telltale Releases New Single 'Otherside'

Rock band Telltale have today released their hypnotic new single “Otherside”, out now via Rude Records. With the track also comes a brand new music video – fans can watch now now, directed & edited by Chase Warren.

On the new single, vocalist John Carteret shares: “Throughout my early twenties, I found myself chasing some sort of ‘otherside' in whatever vice would get me the furthest from reality. It's easy to treat the fragility of life as a joke until death comes knocking. Like standing at the edge of a pier ready to jump into the infinite void, it doesn't click until you hit the water.”

Telltale has spent much of 2023 on the road, including runs with Sundressed, FRNDCRCL, Brooklane, and Diva Bleach, as well as Neutral Snap, Goalkeeper, and The Home Team. Telltale also made their way to the UK for performances at 2000 Trees Festival and Make A Scene Festival.

“Otherside” marks the release of Telltale's first new music since 2022's Lie Your Way Out EP. Fans can expect more to come soon. Stay tuned at www.telltalerva.com.

About Telltale

Like a John Hughes movie or a thrift store cardigan sweater, the driving rhythm and earnest melody of Telltale is both familiar and reinvigorating in equal measure.

The quartet crafts anthems that immediately connect with the kids who pack clubs and theaters to see newer bands like Neck Deep as well as the older set that cherish early records from Fall Out Boy and Lifetime, but with their own distinctive spin. All over the Richmond, Virginia based band's catalogue, Telltale spin stories that are as relatable as growing pains.

Telltale have steadily charted their own path through impassioned performances and friendly charm, supporting bands like Broadside, As It Is, Real Friends, Assuming We Survive, and Young Culture, both at home and on the road.

With heavy doses of saccharine sentiment and self-aware camp, these guys are perfecting the recipe. At a rapid pace, Telltale continues to carve a new heart into the solid tree of pop punk. They are fresh champions for the underdog, a group who makes the everyday soundtrack for the uninvited, brokenhearted, and cast aside. Stream the band's Rude Records debut Lie Your Way Out here.

Telltale recently toured the US on Spring runs with Sundressed, FRNDCRCL, Brooklane, and Diva Bleach, as well as Neutral Snap, Goalkeeper, and The Home Team. Following the tours they headed to the UK for a performance at 2000 Trees Festival and Make A Scene Festival.

Earlier this year Telltale released a cover of Rise Against's original track “Help Is On The Way” as part of the upcoming Rude Records project, Changing Tides, through the label's charitable arm Rude Cares. Rude Records' charity branch is dedicated to fighting poverty, inequality and discrimination.

Rude Records artists taking part in this project have recorded cover songs on environmental topics to raise their voices for a more sustainable environment. With each song, profits will be donated to the cause of “raising awareness and making the world a better place” through music. 100% of collected funds with the distribution of the cover songs will benefit Sea Shepherd.

Fans can expect more from the band coming soon. Stay tuned at http://www.telltalerva.com/.

Photo Credit: Chase Warren