Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'

Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'

The enticing street banger will be featured on the Motor City duo’s joint mixtape, Controversy, slated for release on April 28th. 

Apr. 14, 2023  

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single "Dropped The Lo" via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The enticing street banger will be featured on the Motor City duo's joint mixtape, Controversy, slated for release on April 28th.

﻿The frenetic production on "Dropped The Lo" underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby. Together, they lock into an unpredictable call-and-response, culminating on a chantable chorus. Meanwhile, the accompanying visual highlights their undeniable chemistry as they feed off one another's energy and turn up as a true dynamic duo.

About this collaboration, Tee Grizzley commented, "just a taste of what's next, so I hope y'all ready." Skilla Baby added, "We Go Anywhere We Want!"

Last month, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby electrified the stage together at 313 Day in Detroit. Alongside the likes of Babyface Ray, Tay B, and Sada Baby, the energetic pair ignited crowds, while celebrating the city's spirit at the historical Fillmore Detroit. "Dropped The Lo" lands in the wake of Tee Grizzley's epic 2022 LP, Chapters of the Trenches.

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY:

With a soulful flow, cinematic storytelling, and a whole lot of heart, Tee Grizzley has quietly affirmed himself as one of Detroit's most impactful, impassioned, and impenetrable voices. He has notched three consecutive entries on both the Top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and US Rap Albums Chart and three straight Top 20 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Activated [2018], Scriptures [2019], and Built For Whatever [2021].

In addition to the breakout gold-certified My Moment mixtape, his catalog encompasses a string of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold anthems, including the quadruple-platinum "First Day Out" [with Meek Mill], double-platinum "From the D to the A" [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified "No Effort" and "Satish." Along the way, he has earned acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more in addition to appearing on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber, among other television shows.

At the same time, he also helms his own Grizzley Gang label and has built an audience of 879K-plus on Twitch as a highly sought-after streamer. However, Tee Grizzley tells a story for the ages on his 2022 visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, representing the culmination of his journey so far and hinting at an even brighter future for Detroit's strongest spitter today.

ABOUT SKILLA BABY:

Skilla Baby is one of the most enthralling young stars emerging from Detroit, Michigan. The 24-year-old rapper has accumulated over 76M views on YouTube and collaborated with the likes of Kash Doll, Peezy and Tay B. In December 2022, Skilla released his EP We Eat The Most via Geffen, which peaked at #19 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts.

A protégé of hometown hero Sada Baby, Skilla is carving out a lane as one of the Motor City's most distinct voices. The MC has amassed an impressive body of work, beginning with Push That s Out Skilla,his careening debut album from 2019. In fact, We Eat the Most is Skilla's third tape of 2022, following Detroit Raised Me and Crack Music 2, giving him what is possibly the most unassailable resume in hip-hop this year.



French-English Pianist Riopy Releases New Album Thrive Photo
French-English Pianist Riopy Releases New Album 'Thrive'
The album features the composer-pianist’s take on famous music that has most inspired him, including works by Satie, Pachelbel, Beethoven, Fauré, Debussy and Chopin. He has transformed their much-loved melodies into cinematic scores of his own and composed lush arrangements for string orchestra. 
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack Photo
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack
Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective’s hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The series is executive produced and stars the award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.
Anna Vitale Releases Single Hold On Photo
Anna Vitale Releases Single 'Hold On'
Anna Vitale has released her new single 'Hold On'.
Courtney Hadwin Releases New Single That Girl Dont Live Here Photo
Courtney Hadwin Releases New Single 'That Girl Don't Live Here'
Courtney Hadwin has released her new single 'That Girl Don't Live Here'.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score SoundtrackJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack
April 14, 2023

Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective’s hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The series is executive produced and stars the award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.
Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' MixtapeShordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' Mixtape
April 14, 2023

Shordie Shordie delivers a vocal melody over the track’s exuberant production while reminiscing on the acrimonious nature of his most recent love affair. It’s the first taste of what’s to come on his highly conceptual new mixtape A Life For Two, which is loosely based on a real-life love affair in the semblance of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel RossMeshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel Ross
April 14, 2023

The Omnichord Real Book was produced by Josh Johnson and features a wide range of guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others. The album was introduced last month with the expansive lead single “Virgo,” and is up for pre-order.
Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'
April 14, 2023

Rising alternative singer, songwriter, and producer John-Robert returns with the aching breakup anthem “WAISTBIN' (an acronym for “What Am I Supposed To Believe In Now”). Listen via Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records. Boasting flourishes of mid-century soul and raw, confessional lyrics that lay his emotions bare.
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
April 14, 2023

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
share