Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single "Dropped The Lo" via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The enticing street banger will be featured on the Motor City duo's joint mixtape, Controversy, slated for release on April 28th.

﻿The frenetic production on "Dropped The Lo" underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby. Together, they lock into an unpredictable call-and-response, culminating on a chantable chorus. Meanwhile, the accompanying visual highlights their undeniable chemistry as they feed off one another's energy and turn up as a true dynamic duo.

About this collaboration, Tee Grizzley commented, "just a taste of what's next, so I hope y'all ready." Skilla Baby added, "We Go Anywhere We Want!"

Last month, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby electrified the stage together at 313 Day in Detroit. Alongside the likes of Babyface Ray, Tay B, and Sada Baby, the energetic pair ignited crowds, while celebrating the city's spirit at the historical Fillmore Detroit. "Dropped The Lo" lands in the wake of Tee Grizzley's epic 2022 LP, Chapters of the Trenches.

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY:

With a soulful flow, cinematic storytelling, and a whole lot of heart, Tee Grizzley has quietly affirmed himself as one of Detroit's most impactful, impassioned, and impenetrable voices. He has notched three consecutive entries on both the Top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and US Rap Albums Chart and three straight Top 20 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Activated [2018], Scriptures [2019], and Built For Whatever [2021].

In addition to the breakout gold-certified My Moment mixtape, his catalog encompasses a string of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold anthems, including the quadruple-platinum "First Day Out" [with Meek Mill], double-platinum "From the D to the A" [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified "No Effort" and "Satish." Along the way, he has earned acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more in addition to appearing on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber, among other television shows.

At the same time, he also helms his own Grizzley Gang label and has built an audience of 879K-plus on Twitch as a highly sought-after streamer. However, Tee Grizzley tells a story for the ages on his 2022 visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, representing the culmination of his journey so far and hinting at an even brighter future for Detroit's strongest spitter today.

ABOUT SKILLA BABY:

Skilla Baby is one of the most enthralling young stars emerging from Detroit, Michigan. The 24-year-old rapper has accumulated over 76M views on YouTube and collaborated with the likes of Kash Doll, Peezy and Tay B. In December 2022, Skilla released his EP We Eat The Most via Geffen, which peaked at #19 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts.

A protégé of hometown hero Sada Baby, Skilla is carving out a lane as one of the Motor City's most distinct voices. The MC has amassed an impressive body of work, beginning with Push That s Out Skilla,his careening debut album from 2019. In fact, We Eat the Most is Skilla's third tape of 2022, following Detroit Raised Me and Crack Music 2, giving him what is possibly the most unassailable resume in hip-hop this year.