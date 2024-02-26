Tedeschi Trucks Band to Embark on 'Deuces Wild' 2024 North American Tour Dates

The Grammy Award-winning, touring powerhouse that is Tedeschi Trucks Band will embark on the ‘Deuces Wild' Tour with dates that run from late Spring to Fall 2024 in North America that will see the band play multi-night shows in Brooklyn, Boston, Minneapolis and Saratoga Springs.

They will make their way to the west coast for the first time since 2022 with additional multi-night performances in Portland, Seattle, Berkeley, and Los Angeles, with additional stops in Vancouver, Reno, Santa Barbara and San Diego. The tour will see the band's return to Red Rocks as well as another pair of shows this year at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The band's upcoming tour will feature special guests Little Feat, Margo Price, and Greensky Bluegrass on select dates. The shows in Bethel (8/25), Philadelphia (8/28), and Saratoga Springs (8/30-31) have three acts on the bill. See details and dates below.

Fan club presale for these new ‘Deuces Wild' Tour dates will begin on Wednesday, February 28 at 10am local time. The general on sale will be Friday, March 1 at 10am local time. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/tour.

This week, Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to New York City's Beacon Theatre for another coveted sold out residency on Thursday, February 29th; Friday, March 1st; and Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. These shows were announced during their triumphant headlining arena shows dubbed “The Garden Parties” at TD Garden in Boston, MA and Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY last year. The shows were dazzling, sold-out events that exhibited why Tedeschi Trucks Band is one of the greatest groups of live musicians touring today.

Tedeschi Trucks Band show no signs of slowing down in 2024 with a January appearance from Derek and Susan at Dead Ahead Festival in Riviera Maya. They sat in as part of an All-Star lineup of talent performing alongside Mickey Hart, Bob Weir and members of Dead & Company. Prior to that, they opened up for the Eagles in Atlanta, and it was recently announced that they will headline Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY on Friday, September 20th, and they will headline 2 out of 3 nights of their very own Sun, Sand and Soul Music Festival on the shores of Miramar Beach, FL.

In Los Angeles this month, Derek and Susan also spoke on the Rainmaker I panel, the Intersection of Art & Commerce with Live Nation's Bob Roux as part of Pollstar Live! and also joined their production team to deliver the keynote, Production Live! The Artist/Crew Dynamic In Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that define their extensive catalog.

Since forming in 2010, TTB's caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances. The recent “Garden Parties” garnered praise from Relix who raved of the group's “seasoned grace and artistry.” The band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar — “nothing short of exhilarating” (Salon) — from sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours.

The band continues to tour behind their 2022 release, I Am The Moon, TTB's fifth and most ambitious studio project to date. Written while off the road during the pandemic, I Am The Moon captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers called “Layla and Majnun.”

I Am The Moon includes four albums, I.Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films - delivering more than two hours of music that unfolds across a robust tapestry of genre-defying explorations and propels the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory.

I Am The Moon joins an impressive studio discography that includes Signs (2019), High & Mighty EP (2019), Let Me Get By (2016), Made Up Mind (2013), and the Grammy-winning debut, Revelator (2011) in addition to their live releases, Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') featuring Trey Anastasio (2021), the Grammy-nominated film/audio Live From The Fox Oakland (2017), and 2012's Everybody's Talkin'.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet), and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

2024 US TOUR DATES:

Feb 29 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

Mar 1 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

Mar 2 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

Mar 5 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

Mar 6 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

Mar 7 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

Mar 9 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

Mar 12 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Mar 13 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Mar 14 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Mar 16 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 2 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sun, Sand & Soul

May 4 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sun, Sand & Soul

May 22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

May 23 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

May 25 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 27 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

May 28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

May 31 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre^

Jun 1 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre^

Jun 4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra^

Jun 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl^

Jun 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre^

Jun 8 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Jun 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre^

Jun 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre&

Jun 14 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater&

Jun 15 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field (supporting Chris Stapleton)

Jul 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

Jul 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Jul 27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Jul 29 - La Vista (Omaha), NE - The Astro Amphitheater*

Jul 31 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Aug 2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

Aug 3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

Aug 6 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre*

Aug 7 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*

Aug 9 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*

Aug 10 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

Aug 11 - Sterling Heights (Detroit), MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Aug 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Aug 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Aug 16 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC*

Aug 17 - Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug 20 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater*

Aug 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug 23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug 25 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*^

Aug 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Aug 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*^

Aug 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*>

Sept 1 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Sept 20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept 21 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Sept 24 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sept 25 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sept 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Sept 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Oct 1 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

Oct 4 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

Oct 8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Oct 9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

^Special Guest Little Feat

*Special Guest Margo Price

&Special Guest Joe Purdy

>Special Guest Greensky Bluegrass

Photo Credit: David McClister