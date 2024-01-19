Teddy Swims Releases Live Version of Debut Album 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)'

Accompanying live videos for each track were also released.
Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims shares the live version of his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), with his band, Freak Freely.
The live album arrives on the heels of Swims' first entry into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with his hit single “Lose Control” rising to #8 this week. The track, featured on Swims' debut album, is approaching 500 million streams worldwide, and currently sits at #9 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It continues to hit new peaks at radio, rising to #2 at AAA, #12 at Hot AC, and #14 at Top 40.
Swims recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special duet performance of “Lose Control” alongside Clarkson, and also performed the track on the season finale of The Voice. Earlier this month in the UK, he performed on The Graham Norton Show and in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, where he sang a rendition of Taylor Swift's “Cruel Summer.”
In addition to “Lose Control,” I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) boasts infectious tracks like “The Door,” while also being home to emotional ballads such as “Some Things I'll Never Know.” In November, Swims released a touching new version of “Some Things I'll Never Know” featuring Maren Morris.
Teddy Swims will continue his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour throughout North America and Europe this spring, which includes performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information.
Mar 22 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Mar 23 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater
Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Jazz Festival
Mar 26 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea
Mar 28 Albuquerque, NM Revel
Mar 30 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mar 31 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre of Performing Arts
Apr 01 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company
Apr 03 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
Apr 04 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando
Apr 05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
Apr 25 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix
Apr 26 Cologne, Germany Carlswek Victoria
Apr 28 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
Apr 29 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix
May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen
May 2 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall
May 4 Stockholm, Sweden Fallan
May 7 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36
May 8 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom
May 10 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013
May 11 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013
May 13 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
May 14 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
May 15 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester
May 16 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham
May 18 Glasgow, UK 02 Academy Glasgow
May 20 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
May 21 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
May 23 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Olympia
May 24 Leeds, UK 02 Academy Leeds
May 25 Newcastle, UK 02 City Hall Newcastle
May 27 Nottingham, UK Rock City
May 28 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol
May 29 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol
May 31 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham
June 1 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester
June 2 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
