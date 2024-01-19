Teddy Swims Releases Live Version of Debut Album 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)'

Accompanying live videos for each track were also released.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Teddy Swims Releases Live Version of Debut Album 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)'

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims shares the live version of his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), with his band, Freak Freely. 

The live album arrives on the heels of Swims' first entry into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with his hit single “Lose Control” rising to #8 this week. The track, featured on Swims' debut album, is approaching 500 million streams worldwide, and currently sits at #9 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It continues to hit new peaks at radio, rising to #2 at AAA, #12 at Hot AC, and #14 at Top 40. 

Swims recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special duet performance of “Lose Control” alongside Clarkson, and also performed the track on the season finale of The Voice. Earlier this month in the UK, he performed on The Graham Norton Show and in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, where he sang a rendition of Taylor Swift's “Cruel Summer.”

In addition to “Lose Control,” I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) boasts infectious tracks like “The Door,” while also being home to emotional ballads such as “Some Things I'll Never Know.” In November, Swims released a touching new version of “Some Things I'll Never Know” featuring Maren Morris. 

Teddy Swims will continue his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour throughout North America and Europe this spring, which includes performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information.

Teddy Swims 2024 I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour:

Mar 22 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Mar 23 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater

Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Jazz Festival

Mar 26 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

Mar 28 Albuquerque, NM Revel

Mar 30 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mar 31 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre of Performing Arts

Apr 01 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

Apr 03 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Apr 04 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Apr 05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival

Apr 25 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix

Apr 26 Cologne, Germany  Carlswek Victoria 

Apr 28 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

Apr 29 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix

May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen

May 2 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall 

May 4 Stockholm, Sweden Fallan

May 7 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36 

May 8 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom 

May 10 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013 

May 11 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013 

May 13 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 14 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire 

May 15 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester

May 16 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham 

May 18 Glasgow, UK 02 Academy Glasgow 

May 20 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre 

May 21 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre 

May 23 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Olympia 

May 24 Leeds, UK 02 Academy Leeds 

May 25 Newcastle, UK 02 City Hall Newcastle 

May 27 Nottingham, UK Rock City 

May 28 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol 

May 29 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol 

May 31 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham 

June 1 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester

June 2 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire



