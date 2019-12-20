Tech N9ne Announces 2020 Tour and Drops 'Yeah No!' Music Video

Today, Tech N9ne announces the "ENTERFEAR Tour 2020" with Jelly Roll and drops a new music video, "Yeah No!" (feat. Mackenzie Nicole). "Yeah No!" was released in November on the ENTERFEAR - Level 1 EP; the five-track effort offered fans the first taste of Tech N9ne's next album, which is set for release in 2020.

Known for his inimitable live performances, Tech N9ne is scheduled to kick off his ENTERFEAR Tour 2020 on April 1, 2019 in Oklahoma City. From there, the tour will launch across the U.S. at Tech N9ne's signature breakneck pace to complete 55+ shows in just over two months. Jelly Roll joins the tour for all but three dates, and special guests Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and MAEZ301 will provide support at each show. See below for a list of full dates; visit strangevip.com for more info and to purchase tickets and VIP packages.

"ENTERFEAR Tour 2020" Dates:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion **(NO JELLY ROLL)

Thursday, April 2, 2020 Springfield, MO The Shrine Mosque

Friday, April 3, 2020 Fort Smith, AR Temple Live

Saturday, April 4, 2020 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

Sunday, April 5, 2020 Austin, TX Emo's

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Flagstaff, AZ The Orpheum Theater

Thursday, April 9, 2020 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

Friday, April 10, 2020 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

Saturday, April 11, 2020 San Diego, CA House of Blues San Diego

Sunday, April 12, 2020 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas

Monday, April 13, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Club

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

Thursday, April 16, 2020 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Friday, April 17, 2020 Chico, CA The Senator Theatre

Saturday, April 18, 2020 Ashland, OR The Historic Ashland Armory

Sunday, April 19, 2020 Bend, OR Midtown Music Hall

Monday, April 20, 2020 Stateline, NV MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

Thursday, April 23, 2020 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Friday, April 24, 2020 Seattle, WA 98134 Showbox SoDo

Saturday, April 25, 2020 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre

Sunday, April 26, 2020 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory [Spokane]

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Missoula, MT The Wilma

Thursday, April 30, 2020 Boise, ID Knitting Factory [Boise]

Friday, May 1, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Saturday, May 2, 2020 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater

Sunday, May 3, 2020 Cheyenne, WY Archer Event Center

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD The District

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

Thursday, May 7, 2020 Saint Paul, MN Myth

Friday, May 8, 2020 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club

Saturday, May 9, 2020 Joliet, IL The Forge

Sunday, May 10, 2020 Indianapolis, IN The Egyptian Room

Monday, May 11, 2020 Cleveland, OH The Agora

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Columbus, OH Express LIVE

Thursday, May 14, 2020 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, May 15, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Saturday, May 16, 2020 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

Sunday, May 17, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Monday, May 18, 2020 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

Thursday, May 21, 2020 Clifton Park, NY Upstate Concert Hall

Friday, May 22, 2020 Worcester, MA The Worcester Palladium

Saturday, May 23, 2020 Reading, PA Reverb **(NO JELLY ROLL)

Sunday, May 24, 2020 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Knoxville, TN Gate19

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Sauget, IL Pop's Concert Venue

Friday, May 29, 2020 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium

Saturday, May 30, 2020 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, May 31, 2020 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven)

Thursday, June 4, 2020 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

Friday, June 5, 2020 Tulsa, OK 74103 Cains Ballroom **(NO JELLY ROLL)

Saturday, June 6, 2020 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Live Block





