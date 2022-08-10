Tebey Releases New Single 'Used to Love That Song'

Chart-topping, platinum-selling country artist Tebey has shared his new single "Used to Love That Song" via Jayward Artist Group / The Orchard on all streaming platforms. Featuring a wistful piano melody and a catchy 4/4 train beat groove, the new track finds the Nashville-based singer-songwriter reflecting on a former relationship and dealing with the memories brought up by that one special tune.

"Used to Love That Song" follows his previous single "Sink With The Sun," which arrived with a summer-ready music video and was recently praised by MusicRow, The Boot, Music Mecca and Tinnitist.

"Used to Love That Song" follows his previous single "Sink With The Sun," which arrived with a summer-ready music video and was recently praised by MusicRow, The Boot, Music Mecca and Tinnitist.

"I feel like 'Used to Love That Song' is my ode to the classic Tim McGraw songs I grew up on," shares Tebey. "I hope Tim hears it and likes it!"

Peterborough, ON native and current Nashville resident, Tebey is a platinum-selling artist, award-winning producer, and an accomplished songwriter with four official Top 5 radio singles, five Top 10 singles and five Top 20 singles as an artist.

The past few years have yielded some of Tebey's biggest successes, with over 75 million streams, 510,000 Canadian radio spins, and several award nominations. He has had multiple #1 songs as a writer including a US Billboard #1 with Justin Moore's "Somebody Else Will," a UK #1 with Pixie Lott's "All About Tonight," a Canadian #1 with Gord Bamford's "Dive Bar," and his first #1 as an artist and writer with his gold-certified single "Who's Gonna Love You," which also won a SOCAN Songwriting award. Additional Tebey hits include platinum-certified "Denim on Denim" and gold-certified "Happened On A Saturday Night."

Tebey's 2021 album, The Good Ones, remains his most successful release to date. The album reached #2 on the iTunes Country Album Chart and #4 on the iTunes All Genre Album Chart. It included the near-gold title track, a duet with Marie Mai, which was performed by the duo on the CCMA broadcast in 2020, and "Song of The Summer," featuring Irish Superstar Una Healy, which premiered on BBC Radio2.

Most recently, Tebey won the 2022 CMAOntario Single of the Year Award for his single "Shotgun Rider." He was also awarded the brand new Songwriting and Music Publishing Award presented by Music Publishers Canada and Music Canada for his co-writing contribution to pop artist Shawn Desman's gold hit single "Nobody Does It Like You".

Additionally, Tebey performed at the 2022 CMAFest in Nashville in June and hosted his second multi-hour BBC Radio2 show, interviewing main stage artists such as Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Deana Carter and more.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Tebey's summer is filled with showcases and festivals, and the second leg of the Shotgun Rider Tour is starting in late September - dates can be found below. He is also currently working to complete his new album entitled Tulum.

The project will include his latest single "What Was I Drinking," which has already accumulated over 2.8 million worldwide streams, and "Sink With The Sun" which garnered over a quarter million streams in a few short weeks. "...Sun" was recently branded as his "stellar new single" by The Boot who also noted that "Tebey brings plenty of personality and heart to the track, which combines impressive vocals and thoughtful songwriting with a polished, modern pop-country sound."

Listen to the new single here:

Tebey - Upcoming Tour Dates

August 12 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex

August 13 - Devon, AB - DevonFest

August 25 - London, UK - Nashville Meets London

August 26 - Leicestershire, UK - Long Road Festival

September 3 - Kelowna, BC - Denim on The Diamond

September 7 - Edmonton, AB - Station on Jasper

September 8 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage

September 17 - Port Perry, ON - Winding Roads

September 23 - Hamilton, ON - Ancaster Fair

Shotgun Rider Tour Part II with special guests Five Roses:

September 29 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

September 30 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

October 1 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

October 3 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

October 4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

October 5 - London, ON - London Music Hall

October 7 - Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre