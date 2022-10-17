Taylor Swift to Release Album Teaser, New Music Videos & 'Chaotic Surprise' This Week Ahead of 'Midnights' Album

Taylor Swift has announced the release week schedule for her new studio album, "Midnights."

Starting on the night of Thursday, October 20, Swift will premiere the teaser trailer for the new album, which will debut during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The "Midnights" album will then be released at 12:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 21, followed by a "very chaotic surprise" at 3:00 a.m. EST.

On the morning of Friday, October 21, Swift will release the music video for "Anti-Hero" at 8:00 a.m. EST. The YouTube Shorts #TSAntiHeroChallenge will also be shared at that time.

At 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, October 21, Swift will release the lyric video for every track on the album.

Swift then encourages fans to buy vinyl copies of "Midnights" throughout the weekend, they will be available at indie vinyl stores and in a "Lavendar Haze" exclusive variant at Target.

On Monday, October 24, Swift will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

On Tuesday, October 25 at 12:00 a.m. EST, Swift will release a second "Midnights" music video for a yet-to-be-announced song.

The release week festivities will end on Friday, October 28 when Swift appears on The Graham Norton Show.

Swift recently announced the complete track list for the new album, which includes a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, called "Snow On the Beach." The new album also includes singles "Lavander Haze," "Anti-Hero," "Midnight Rain," "Vigilante s," "Mastermind," and more. The new album will be released on October 21.

Swift announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.