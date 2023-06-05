Taylor Swift Recruits Hayley Williams of Paramore & Fallout Boy For 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

The re-recorded version of Swift's 2010 album will be released on July 7.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Taylor Swift Recruits Hayley Williams of Paramore & Fallout Boy For 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Hayley Williams from Paramore and Fallout Boy will be featured on Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which is now available to pre-add on Apple Music. The album will be released on July 7.

The tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more.

Williams is featuring on "Castles Crumbling" and Fallout Boy will be featured on "Electric Touch."

Check out the full tracklist here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Teddy Swims Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Photo
Teddy Swims Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

Kicking off in Minneapolis on September 22nd, the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour includes stops in Chicago (The Riviera), Los Angeles (The Wiltern), New York City (Terminal 5), and Nashville (Ryman Auditorium) before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta (The Tabernacle) on November 21st. Check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Hannibal Buress Drops New Single I Lift Weights Photo
Hannibal Buress Drops New Single 'I Lift Weights'

'I Lift Weights' is like a sonic shot of pre-workout that pumps you up and ignites your spirit. This dynamic track, produced by the powerhouse collaboration of Eshu, TKgotdamix, Drum Smoke, and Preach Balfour, featuring a captivating vocal sample from NFL legend Joe Haden, originates from Eshu's unwavering excitement.

3
Club Nouveaus Greatest Hits Album The Collection Released on Vinyl Photo
Club Nouveau's Greatest Hits Album 'The Collection' Released on Vinyl

Lightyear Entertainment announces the release of Club Nouveau’s “The Collection” on Vinyl for the first time, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the album’s Compact Disc/Digital release in 1998. The LP contains the band’s biggest hit song “Rumors” and its worldwide hit of the Bill Withers song, “Lean On Me.”

4
Taylor Swifts Speak Now Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks

The 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from 'Speak Now,' including 'Mine (Taylor's Version),' 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version),' 'Long Live (Taylor's Version),' 'Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version),' and more. Tracks 17 through 22 are currently unnamed, but are said to be 'From the Vault.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO