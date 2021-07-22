Taylor McCall's New Song 'So Damn Lucky' Debuts Today

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall's new song, "So Damn Lucky," is debuting today. Listen/share below.

Of the track, McCall shares, "'So Damn Lucky' is the keystone of this album. I was walking up the stairs the night before I wrote with Sean for the first time and got 4 lines of the song. We finished it the next day, but it was such a special moment that without it we wouldn't have made this record together."

"So Damn Lucky" is from McCall's anticipated full-length debut album, Black Powder Soul, which will be released September 24 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save HERE). Produced by Sean McConnell (Michael Franti, Wade Bowen), Black Powder Soul is the product of a winding musical journey for McCall that began at age seven when he received his first guitar. In the years since, the South Carolina native and avid outdoorsman and fisherman has formed his own sense of unique musicianship-incorporating self-taught styles that fit each song rather than following conventional techniques. With Black Power Soul's fourteen tracks, including a special prologue featuring the voice his late grandfather, McCall explores the balance of good and evil, destruction and healing and the importance of having faith in the darkest of times.

Ahead of the release, McCall recently unveiled album track, "Highway Will," of which Rolling Stone praises, "a brooding debut...spooky percussion and a vocal rumble reminiscent of Johnny Cash's version of 'God's Gonna Cut You Down'." Since its debut less than a month ago, the song has garnered over 176,000 streams across platforms.

Reflecting on the album, McCall shares, "This, to me, felt like what I'd been dreaming about for years...Black Powder Soul is the circle of life: you're dropped off here, by the old ship of Zion, and everything in between is life itself, from good to bad. The things that clutter up the pure soul are all in here. We all have a black powder soul that can explode, but there is redemption in all of us too."

In celebration of the new music, McCall will perform headline shows this month at Greeneville, SC's Radio Room and Newport, KY's Southgate House as well as a series of dates supporting Sean McConnell this fall. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the shows are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.taylormccall.com/tour.

McCall has built a strong grassroots fanbase since discovering his voice in his late teens. His songs "The Hounds" and "Quartermaster" have received over 580,000 and 681,000 streams across platforms respectively since they were released last year, while his recent OurVinyl Session has garnered over 124,000 streams collectively. Additionally, early champions include MeatEater's Steven Rinella, who recently featured McCall as a guest on Ep. 242 of his acclaimed podcast (listen here).

Listen here: