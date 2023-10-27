Taylor McCall Announces Second Album 'Mellow War'

“Mellow War pays homage to my late grandpa. My grandpa went to Vietnam. The album cover is him in Vietnam. The video for this song is from the war in Vietnam. These are songs that are sort of letters to home that I imagined he might have sent. My grandpa was a life inspiration for me; it was bigger than just music. The songs are a tribute to everything he stood for and everything he taught me. It's a way for me to share with him even when he's in another dimension. This isn't just about me or myself.” – Taylor McCall

Today, critically acclaimed musician Taylor McCall shares the title track and video from his second album Mellow War which is set to be released on February 2 via Black Powder Soul Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now HERE. The video was directed by McCall himself.

On the heels of the song/video release McCall will embark on a tour of the UK starting November 1, supporting the legendary Robert Plant. Along the tour, he will do his own headlining show in London on November 9 at the Troubadour (see full tour dates below).

“'Mellow War' is the song that started the whole record,” says McCall. “It's about my grandpa and the battles I envision he dealt with while he was overseas. It's hard to explain because these things mean different things to me every day. One day it means one thing and another day it means something else entirely. Ultimately what I think of the song is meaningless, it's whatever it means to the listener and hopefully it is something that impacts their life in a positive way. That's why I do music, to bring peace, healing and love to the world.”

Mellow War is McCall's second album following his debut the much-lauded Black Powder Soul in 2021. The album is produced by McCall and Sean McConnell (Michael Franti and Wade Bowen). The album cover below features a real picture of Taylor's grandfather as a young man.

UK Tour November 2023

(All Dates Supporting Robert Plant with the exception of London, November 9 which is a headlining show)

1 – Brighton – Dome – SOLD OUT

2 – Guilford – G Live – SOLD OUT

5 – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

7 – Bournemouth – Pavilion Theatre – SOLD OUT

8 – Southampton – 02 Guild Hall

9 – Troubadour – London – HEADLINE SHOW

11 – Salford – The Lowry – SOLD OUT

13 – Oxford – New Theatre

15 – Cardiff – New Theatre – SOLD OUT

16 – Basingstoke – The Anvil – SOLD OUT

17 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

19 – Grimsby – Auditorium

20 – Gateshead – The Sage – SOLD OUT

22 – Bradford – St. George's Hall – SOLD OUT

23 – Stoke on Trent – Victoria Hall – SOLD OUT

25 – Wolverhampton – The Civic at The Halls

Photo Credit: Olivia Wolf