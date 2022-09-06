Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Acorn To Embark On First Ever Tour Supporting Real Friends

Sep. 06, 2022  

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is gearing up for her FIRST EVER tour supporting Real Friends. Beginning Wednesday, September 28th in Pittsburgh, PA at Spirit Hall, the tour will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Toronto, ON, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Pomona, CA and more before wrapping on Tuesday, November 1st in Minneapolis, MN at The Garage.

In August, Taylor shared her latest single, "Psycho," an empowering pop rock anthem about taking your power back from a partner that has been gaslighting you and turning into the "bad guy" they think you are.

Growing up in the early 90's & 2000's pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

She first left her mark in the country music world with her 2017 single "Put It In a Song" followed up by an EP she wrote solely on her own, which now garners nearly 50 Million streams, releasing several singles to follow. However, she never felt at home creating country music and in the midst of the 2020 pandemic went back to her pop punk roots with her cover of "Jamie All Over" on TikTok, sparking the attention of many elder emo fans as well as Mayday Parade themselves.

Since then, she has gained the attention of many emo/pop punk bands with her newly rendered versions of their songs. Covers aren't the only thing that's been grasping the attention of fans though. With her infectiously relatable releases of "Do That Again", "In My Head" and "Shapeshifting", Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you've come from.

TOUR DATES

9/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
9/29 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
9/30 - Cleveland Heights, MI - The Grog Shop
10/1 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
10/2 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
10/5 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore
10/7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
10/8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10/11 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
10/12 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/13 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/14 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
10/15 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
10/17 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
10/21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/22 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
10/23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
10/25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
10/26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
10/29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
10/30 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11/1 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage




