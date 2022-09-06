Taylor Acorn To Embark On First Ever Tour Supporting Real Friends

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is gearing up for her FIRST EVER tour supporting Real Friends. Beginning Wednesday, September 28th in Pittsburgh, PA at Spirit Hall, the tour will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Toronto, ON, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Pomona, CA and more before wrapping on Tuesday, November 1st in Minneapolis, MN at The Garage.

In August, Taylor shared her latest single, "Psycho," an empowering pop rock anthem about taking your power back from a partner that has been gaslighting you and turning into the "bad guy" they think you are.

Growing up in the early 90's & 2000's pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

She first left her mark in the country music world with her 2017 single "Put It In a Song" followed up by an EP she wrote solely on her own, which now garners nearly 50 Million streams, releasing several singles to follow. However, she never felt at home creating country music and in the midst of the 2020 pandemic went back to her pop punk roots with her cover of "Jamie All Over" on TikTok, sparking the attention of many elder emo fans as well as Mayday Parade themselves.

Since then, she has gained the attention of many emo/pop punk bands with her newly rendered versions of their songs. Covers aren't the only thing that's been grasping the attention of fans though. With her infectiously relatable releases of "Do That Again", "In My Head" and "Shapeshifting", Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you've come from.

TOUR DATES

9/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

9/29 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

9/30 - Cleveland Heights, MI - The Grog Shop

10/1 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

10/2 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

10/5 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore

10/7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

10/8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10/11 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/12 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/13 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

10/14 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

10/15 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

10/17 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/22 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

10/23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

10/25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

10/26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

10/29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

10/30 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11/1 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage