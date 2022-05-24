Tayler Holder to Release Second Single 'I Hope'

Famed content creator Tayler Holder prepares to release his emotionally driven upcoming single "I Hope" on June 9th.

This release will follow "HUMAN" which was released in April of this year and received acclaim from Sweety High, EQ Music, and iHeart Radio just to name a few. With this forthcoming new single, Tayler uses his haunting vocals to the track bringing emotions to the surface as it echoes in his raw falsetto and stirring messaging.

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has over 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music and making that his first priority as he gets ready to release his brand new single that touches close to home as he experiences the various phases of love with a girl that ends up breaking his heart in the end.

When asked about his new single "I Hope" Tayler said, "'I wrote this song with one of my best friend's, Clinton Kane, about a girl that I met & ended up falling in love with her. I was under the impression she felt the same way as I did, but found out shortly after that she was still talking/hooking up with her ex. I never could understand why or how. It left me so broken, but I knew I deserved so much better and decided it's better I just move on. I wrote "I Hope" to just simply speak from a personal experience that I feel like a lot of people can relate too, to say I hope he was worth it and I hope he gives you everything I couldn't."

Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX, Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.

Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. After collaborating with members for years, Tayler joined the Hype House for a short period in 2020.

Today Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for more updates on the release of "I Hope" as well as future releases and tour dates.