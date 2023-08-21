Tayler Holder Releases New Single 'Til She's Gone'

The track will be on his forthcoming EP coming out later this year.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Tayler Holder Releases New Single 'Til She's Gone'

Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder released his latest single “Til She’s Gone” following a premiere with All Country News. This new single follows the success of Tayler’s last single “Time In This Truck” which the music video for the catchy track premiered with Taste Of Country and has been in rotation on CMT.

Though many may have found Tayler via TikTok he is carving his own lane in the country music world as he continues to release classic singles further cementing himself in the Country landscape. 

All Country News  echoes the acclaim saying, “Tayler Holder has proven he is more than just his massive social media following. The fresh new artist is blending new sonics and stories and bringing a whole new class of country fans along with him.” When asked about his new single “Til She’s Gone” Tayler said, "With ‘Til She’s Gone’ I really wanted to bring out a red dirt vibe and get moving a little more away from the pop country side of things. Andy did a great job with that and I feel like I’m really finding my sound in the country music scene."

Holder himself has been making rumbles in Music City since CMA. Following the success of his recent release Holder he is busy getting ready for his debut US tour opening for Dylan Scott on his ‘This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” Tour coming to the US this Fall. In addition, to Tayler, fellow Country Singer-Songwriter Matt Schuster will also be joining the tour in support of Dylan Scott. 

Holder, who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space.   He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all of his social media platforms on his ride into his country music journey.   Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star.  

“I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike.  I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music recording for Aspen Artists and making that his priority as he releases his brand new single, “Til She’s Gone” (produced by Andy Sheridan and co-produced by Ben Williams and written by Harrison Hackett, Connor McCutcheon, and Tayler Holder) which will be on his forthcoming EP coming out later this year.

Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession.

After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.

Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT  where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler’s first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content.

Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler’s socials below for updates on future single releases as well as updates on his upcoming tour with Dylan Scott.

Tour Dates: 

October 12th – ​​The Mill & Mine ​Knoxville, TN 

October 13th – ​​Tabernacle ​​Atlanta, GA 

October 14th – ​​The Signal ​​Chattanooga, TN

October 26th – ​​The NorVa ​​Norfolk, VA 

October 27th – ​​The Filmore ​​Silver Springs, MD

October 28th – ​​The National ​​Richmond, VA

November 11th – ​Andrew J Brady Music Center ​​Cincinnati, OH

November 16th – ​Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ​Spartanburg, SC

November 17th – ​House of Blues​Orlando, FL 

November 18th – ​Jannus Live ​​St. Petersburg, FL

November 30th – ​State Theatre ​​Portland, ME 

December 1st – ​House of Blues ​Boston, MA 

December 2nd – ​Starland Ballroom ​Sayreville, NJ



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Neil Hamburger to Release New Album Seasonal Depression Suite Photo
Neil Hamburger to Release New Album 'Seasonal Depression Suite'

Over the past two decades, Turkington’s conception of the rotten existence of “America’s Funnyman” Neil Hamburger has evolved in unexpected ways. On 2019’s Still Dwelling project, Turkington first collaborated with arranger/producer Erik Paparozzi, whose sensibilities aligned perfectly with Turkington’s own musical obsessions.

2
Caribbean Music Awards Announces Live-Show Performance Lineup Photo
Caribbean Music Awards Announces Live-Show Performance Lineup

The Caribbean Music Awards announces a star-studded lineup of live-show performances boasting many artists of the genre’s biggest names. Electrifying performances from Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Rupee and Romain Virgo have been fully unveiled, with more surprises soon to be announced.

3
Rudy Love & the Encore Share New Single Good Time From Debut EP Photo
Rudy Love & the Encore Share New Single 'Good Time' From Debut EP

Between releasing a slew of singles with his new band, collaborating with Elise Trouw, speaking at Music Biz 2023 and performing at the opening party of the NIVA 2023 conference, it’s safe to say that Wichita singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Love Jr. has been having nothing short of an eventful 2023.

4
Shaé Universe Is Sensational on Passenger Princess Photo
Shaé Universe Is Sensational on 'Passenger Princess'

Shaé Universe welcomes us back into her world with new single ‘Passenger Princess.' The intimate new single sees Shaé’s silky vocals wrapped between nostalgic guitar licks and a minimal production by TSB. The perfect ode to the ex you’re trying to forget, ‘Passenger Princess’ is set to be the empowering soundtrack to close this summer.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED