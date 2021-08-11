Tasha Shares New Video & Single 'Lake Superior'

Today Chicago-based artist and poet Tasha is pleased to return with poignant, wistful new cut "Lake Superior" and its breezily-charming accompanying video, released via Father/Daughter Records.

Tasha comes off the heels of her first breakthrough record Alone at Last and a string of successful singles ("But There's Still The Moon", "Would You Mind Pulling Me Close?") to release yet another gem of a song in "Lake Superior". The track is a dedication to her mom and grandmother filled with gracefully-featherlight vocals, galloping drums and sunlit guitar strums. It all leads up to a soft sweeping belt where Tasha lets all of the pent up emotion come out.

Speaking on the track, Tasha reflects: "I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I'm there for her, even if it's a few years too late."

Tasha has also announced a triumphant return to touring with a run of November and December North American dates, including a residency at Chicago's Sleeping Village. Full dates are listed below.

LIVE DATES:

9/9/2021 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Summer Session

11/13/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Christelle Bofale)

11/20/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Fran)

11/29/2021 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

11/30/2021 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/2/2021 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount (supporting Alice Phoebe Lou)

12/3/2021 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/4/2021 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon

12/7/2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/8/2021 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/9/2021 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/10/2021 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/12/2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/13/2021 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/14/2021 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/15/2021 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius