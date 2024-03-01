Tarric Shares 'The World Of You And Me' Single; 'Lovesick' LP Out This Year

Later this year, Tarric is set to share a brand new LP entitled Lovesick. In anticipation, he returns today with another cut from the record, a singe entitled "The World of You and Me," which arrives alongside an accompanying music video.



As he wrote on his newest single: "The term 'world' is somewhat symbolic. It really means the whole of a relationship with all its quirks, inside jokes, and shared experience that only the two of you will ever know. It will never be accessed by anyone else and the two of you will share these things forever in your own little world."

This new track follows Tarric's recent releases, "See it Through" and "Temptation" (a cover of the original New Order song, featured in the movie Trainspotting).



Tarric's newest single, "The World of You and Me" is out now. Stay tuned for the full-length Lovesick album, coming soon.