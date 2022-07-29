Tarja's Outlanders Project Shares 'Land of Sea and Sun'

OUTLANDERS was launched by Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen and EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel. Both were able to win over some of the most influential guitar players of our time to feature as guests.

So what genre is OUTLANDERS?



The answer is simple: It is a genre unto itself.



Classifying OUTLANDERS as any existing genre will just... fail.

Tarja's vision of OUTLANDERS is to create something exciting and new: OUTLANDERS combine chill but exciting electronic beats with Tarja's emotional, classically trained vocals, alongside unique guitar performances. These three elements are a constant in all the songs and are equally important.

With "Land of Sea and Sun," OUTLANDERS are on their fifth single! The new track, featuring MARTY FRIEDMAN as special guest on guitar, is out now. Listen here.

Antigua is more or less the birthplace of OUTLANDERS and the inhabitants affectionately call it "Land of Sea and Sun." Inspired by the name of the title and with the images, sounds, and smells of Antigua in mind, Tarja approached the songwriting differently this time, becoming herself the island of Antigua to tell the story in the song.

"Land of Sea and Sun" is the fifth of eight singles and is also available as a limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively on Tarja's online store and digitally on earMUSIC.

A SIDE:

"Land of Sea and Sun" (Feat. Marty Friedman)



B SIDE:

"Land of Sea and Sun" Demo



PREVIOUS OUTLANDERS DROPS:

"The Cruellest Goodbye" (Feat. Al DiMeola)

"Closer to the Sky" (Feat. Trevor Rabin of YES)

"World in My Eyes" (Feat. Vernon Reid of Living Colour)

"The Sleeping Indian" (Feat. Joe Satriani and Nkoye Zifah)