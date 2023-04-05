Tanya Tucker to Release New Album 'Sweet Western Sound'

Two-time Grammy winning entertainment legend Tanya Tucker, who, earlier this week, became the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, will release her highly-anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, June 2 on Fantasy Records (pre-order/pre-save). Ahead of the release, the album's lead track, "Kindness," is out today.

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya's landmark 2019 album, While I'm Livin'. Her first new album in 17 years, While I'm Livin' reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, "Bring My Flowers Now."

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tanya's exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs-an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon. In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya's hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

"Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I'm excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," says Tanya. "It's ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we'd be working together again on a new album after While I'm Livin'!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're MAGIC together, and I'm starting to believe her!!!!"

In celebration of the release, Tanya will return to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium this spring for two special shows on June 3 and 4. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00am CT. Additional tour dates to be announced soon.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now."

In October 2022 "The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile," a documentary that chronicles the resurgence in Tucker's career following the success of her aforementioned 2019 album While I'm Livin', hit theaters globally via Sony Pictures Classics. Lauded by The New York Times, the documentary raves that Tanya "hasn't lost a step in terms of phrasing.

The teardrop in her voice, strategically used in heartache songs, remains credible. [The doc] interweaves the contemporary sessions...better-than-competent piece of fan service." In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount's "A Nashville Country Christmas," starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine.

On the spirits side, the country icon's signature tequila, Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, is now available in 14 U.S. states and Canada, with additional stores carrying the tequila every day. To order Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, visit CosaSalvajeTequila.com. To keep up with Tanya Tucker, go to TanyaTucker.com!